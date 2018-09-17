Monkey Bizness Franchising
Indoor play and party centers
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
9950 E. Easter Ave., #200
Centennial, CO 80112
CEO
Matt Krieger
Initial Investment ⓘ
$240,500 - $497,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Monkey Bizness Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15