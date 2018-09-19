Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
Pizza, pasta, burgers, salads, craft beer
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
8001 Arista Pl., #500
Broomfield, CO 80021
CEO
Fred Beilstein
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,399,000 - $2,177,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$3,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
331 hours
Classroom Training:
22.5 hours