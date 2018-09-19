Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
#254 Franchise 500| Pizza, pasta, burgers, salads, craft beer

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
Pizza, pasta, burgers, salads, craft beer
|

About
Founded

1976

Franchising Since

2000 (18 Years)

Corporate Address

8001 Arista Pl., #500
Broomfield, CO 80021

CEO

Fred Beilstein

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,399,000 - $2,177,000

Net-worth Requirement

$3,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$1,000,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

331 hours

Classroom Training:

22.5 hours

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is ranked #254 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,399,000 High - $2,177,000
Units
+6.0%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +10.4%+10 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Updated: September 19th, 2018
