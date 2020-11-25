The Original Popcorn House
Popcorn

The Original Popcorn House
Popcorn

About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2017 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

10 N.E. 5th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483

Leadership

Jerri Witt, Owner

Parent Company

The Original Popcorn House

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$201,100 - $260,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000 - $60,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

The Original Popcorn House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

5% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $201,100 High - $260,900
Units
+100.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
franchise advisors promo

Related Franchises

See More

True Rest Franchising LLC

See More

Deka Lash

Franchise Articles

Busting the Myths of Franchising

Busting the Myths of Franchising

It's important to balance challenges with something personally meaningful.
Scott Greenberg | 8 min read
Franchises: An Accessible and Successful Investment Model in Mexico

Franchises: An Accessible and Successful Investment Model in Mexico

In the country franchises of all kinds are obtained, from restaurants, gas stations, gyms, to courier services. And as a whole, they have a relevant weight in the national economy.
José Villarreal | 3 min read
Why Most Ghost Kitchens Will Fail in 2021

Why Most Ghost Kitchens Will Fail in 2021

Ghost kitchens exploded in popularity this year, but are they a house of cards?
Dan Rowe | 4 min read
6 Ways Being in a Franchise System Helped Me Survive Covid-19

6 Ways Being in a Franchise System Helped Me Survive Covid-19

Here's how franchise systems are built to handle pivots and pressure.
Ruth Agbaji | 5 min read
10-Step Roadmap to Franchising Success

10-Step Roadmap to Franchising Success

Here's what a business owner should consider when looking to turn their existing business into a franchise opportunity.
Ruth Agbaji | 6 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: November 25th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing