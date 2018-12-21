Peachtree Vapor
E-cigarettes and related products
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
3455 Peachtree Pkwy., #210
Suwanee, GA 30024
CEO
James Hyman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$76,500 - $110,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Peachtree Vapor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
54 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2