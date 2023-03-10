Buff City Soap Co.

Handmade soaps
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$229K - $402K
Units as of 2020
37 1,750.0% over 3 years
Buff City Soap, which was founded in 2013 and began franchising in 2018, is a company that specializes in handmade soap and skincare products. With over 30 locations located throughout the U.S., Buff City Soap provides products made with plant-based, skin-approved ingredients that are locally sourced. They are committed to offering products that do not damage the skin.

The perfect candidate for a Buff City Soap franchisee is a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong desire to succeed. You also need business management skills, particularly the ability to motivate and train a team.

Why You May Want to Start a Buff City Soap Franchise

If you love the idea of offering handmade, organic skin care products, then a Buff City Soap franchise may be for you. Owning a Buff City Soap franchise means you can be a part of a company that tries to be ethical and sustainable. Their commitment to natural products makes them environmentally friendly, and they source their ingredients locally, which should support local businesses.

Their mission is to create handmade products free of harsh ingredients and full of refreshing plant-based goodies to make skin happy. Buff City Soap aims to nourish the entire body by taking care of the skin, our largest organ. With your Buff City Soap franchise, you will be part of a company that works to keep people healthy and their skin glowing.

What Might Make a Buff City Soap Franchise a Good Choice?

Buff City Soap has carved a niche for themselves in the market with their natural, handcrafted skincare products. This dedication to providing quality products to each of their customers has brought them a steady stream of clients for years. Their customer base may be expanding as more people shift to natural living and organic ingredients for their skin. The steady growth in the organic beauty industry seems promising for the future.

To be part of the Buff City Soap team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Buff City Soap Franchise

You can begin the process of opening a franchise by filling a pre-qualification application form. A Buff City Soap representative may contact you, give you an overview of the company, and answer any questions you may have.

Once your application has been processed, the company may send you their Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. You may also choose to attend an optional discovery day at company headquarters in Dallas Texas to meet the team. An executive committee may approve your application and draft your franchise agreement. Once you've signed on board, site selection and construction can begin.

Buff City Soap wants to see your franchise succeed and is ready to support you every step of the way.

Company Overview

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2013
Leadership
Chad Brizendine, Chief Marketing Officer
Corporate Address
2716 Fairmount St.
Dallas, TX 75201
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
37 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Buff City Soap Co. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$229,050 - $402,000
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Buff City Soap Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
70 hours
Classroom Training
9 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
