About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

6269 E. Stage Plaza
Bartlett, TN 38134

CEO

Brad Kellum

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$209,050 - $344,500

Net-worth Requirement

$209,050 - $344,500

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Buff City Soap Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

55 hours

Classroom Training:

23 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $209,050 High - $344,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

