Bio

In 1995, Steve Smith decided to open his first tanning salon in New Orleans. He began franchising in 1996, and over the next several years, Planet Beach expanded to hundreds of locations worldwide. In 2004, Smith decided to re-position the Planet Beach brand from tanning salon to contempo spa, a hybrid of the spa and UV industries. Services include massages, LED facials, hydration therapy, dry heat saunas, teeth whitening, weight management systems, spray tanning, UV therapy and more.