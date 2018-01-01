Planet Beach Franchising Corp.
Spray tanning, spa services, hot yoga
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
5145 Taravella Rd.
Marrero, LA 70072
CEO
Stephen Smith
Initial Investment ⓘ
$104,300 - $248,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$65,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,950 - $39,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Planet Beach Franchising Corp. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Planet Beach Franchising Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
5 days annually
Additional Training:
At franchise opening; ongoing online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4