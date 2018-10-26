Rachel's Kitchen
Salads, sandwiches, smoothies, breakfast
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
9640 W. Tropicana
Las Vegas, NV 89147
CEO
Debbie Roxarzade
Parent Company
RDR Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$250,450 - $522,880
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Rachel's Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
22-62 hours
Classroom Training:
20-48 hours