RadioShack Corp.
Electronics store
Founded
1921
Franchising Since
1968 (50 Years)
Corporate Address
300 RadioShack Cir.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
CEO
Joe Magnacca
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$144,875 - $643,851
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Local workshops, annual convention
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
RadioShack was opened in 1921, offering ham radio operators and electronics buffs a retail and mail order source for their electronics needs. By the 1960s, the company had nine stores and was shipping electronics to people all over the world. Today the company operates stores nationwide, selling everything from batteries to satellite dishes to electronics buffs and general consumers.