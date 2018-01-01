RadioShack Corp.
RadioShack Corp.
About
Founded

1921

Franchising Since

1968 (50 Years)

Corporate Address

300 RadioShack Cir.
Fort Worth, TX 76102

CEO

Joe Magnacca

Ticker Symbol

RSH

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$144,875 - $643,851

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,900 - $39,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

On-The-Job Training:

1 week

Additional Training:

Local workshops, annual convention

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Bio
Note: RadioShack filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2015.

RadioShack was opened in 1921, offering ham radio operators and electronics buffs a retail and mail order source for their electronics needs. By the 1960s, the company had nine stores and was shipping electronics to people all over the world. Today the company operates stores nationwide, selling everything from batteries to satellite dishes to electronics buffs and general consumers.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $144,875 High - $643,851
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

