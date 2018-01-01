Ritter's Frozen Custard
Frozen custard, burgers
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
666 Fifth Ave., 27th Fl.
New York, NY 10103
CEO
Gary Occhiogrosso
Parent Company
Trufoods LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$365,000 - $1,107,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $1,500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Ritter's Frozen Custard has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
20 days
Additional Training:
Store opener
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico, Philippines, Western Europe