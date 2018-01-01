SandFree Inc.
Wood floor refinishing
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
116 Cricket Ave.
Ardmore, PA 19003
CEO
Peter Shihadeh
Initial Investment ⓘ
$40,600 - $64,650
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
SandFree Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
SandFree Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
8 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 3