Souper Salad
Soup and salad buffet
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
2811 McKinney Ave., #354
Dallas, TX 75204
CEO
Dan Hernandez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$593,650 - $873,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
In Texas
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30