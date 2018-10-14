TruBlue Total House Care
Home repair services, lawn care, and house cleaning
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
10700 Montgomery Rd., #210
Cincinnati, OH 45242
CEO
Gary Green
Parent Company
Strategic Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$61,850 - $81,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$45,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
TruBlue Total House Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Up to $2,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Webinars
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5