Vintage Joye
E-cigarette stores and lounges
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
89 9th St. S.
Naples, FL 34102
CEO
Michael Minichiello
Initial Investment ⓘ
$66,050 - $145,880
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Vintage Joye has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
60 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1