Virgola - Oysters & Italian Wine Bar
Oysters, crudo, meats, cheeses, Italian wines
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
28 Greenwich Ave.
New York, NY 10011
CEO
Joseph Marazzo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$154,600 - $241,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Virgola - Oysters & Italian Wine Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5-7 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4