3 Simple Ways to Create Loyal Customers with Subscription Data Fostering loyal customers can be as simple as analyzing your subscription data.

By Gabriella Tegen

Key Takeaways

  • Starting your subscriber relationship with a genuine suggestion is an exceptional way to build loyalty.
  • Offering discounts to all of your subscribers incentivizes less-engaged customers to stick around.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Subscription ecommerce brands have undergone substantial transformations over the past few years. For one, the landscape has grown more crowded than ever, with a whopping 75% of DTC brands predicted to offer subscriptions by the end of 2023.

Along with this competition spike, consumer expectations for a more engaging and personalized experience have risen — shifting ecommerce brands away from set-and-forget models. As a result, unlocking customer loyalty has become the common strategy among successful subscription businesses.

And while increasing customer loyalty can seem abstract, I'm here to tell you that it doesn't have to be — sometimes, all it takes is some quick data analysis to gain actionable insights.

Here are three ways you can leverage your subscription data to create more loyal customers.

1. Identify the right subscription settings

Believe it or not, loyalty starts with the first touchpoint.

Your product detail page (PDP) is often a consumer's introduction to your subscription offering. As such, it's a prime opportunity to start building loyalty and trust from the get-go. And a simple way to do this is to ensure your default subscription cadence is set to the most popular setting.

While you may think you know the duration, your subscribers can surprise you. That's where subscription data comes in.

Identifying which cadence is the most popular among your current subscribers and making that your default setting will automatically appeal to a greater number of future subscribers and simultaneously illustrate to your audience that you understand their needs.

Plus, if the most popular cadence isn't the highest frequency you offer, you subliminally suggest to subscribers that your priority is for them to find the cadence that suits their lifestyle (rather than implying that your goal is to boost your bottom line). Starting your subscriber relationship with a genuine suggestion is an exceptional way to build loyalty.

Related: 4 Strategies for Ecommerce Customer Retention

2. Monitor your churn rate

If you're viewing your churn rate through the lens of failure, you're missing a chance to optimize — because your churn data is rife with opportunity if you know where to look.

The first thing is to look for patterns in your data. Odds are you'll notice there's a peak time when subscribers tend to churn, which you can address by offering a discount to all subscribers right before this high-risk time.

Yes, this tactic will help with customer retention — but your churn rate also indicates an overall drop in engagement, even for customers who stay subscribed. Offering discounts to all of your subscribers incentivizes less-engaged customers to stick around while deepening your brand's bond with more-engaged customers.

And cancel reasons are another easy tool for churn with a big impact. The best way to find out why consumers unsubscribe is to ask and provide specific retention actions based on their answers. I've seen this method help brands retain 40% to 50% of subscribers trying to cancel.

In addition to retention, cancellation surveys can be another loyalty-building tool if you address the patterns.

If 80% of your subscribers churn because they have too many products, you may need to add a lower subscription cadence to your PDP. The odds are other subscribers hold this same belief even if they haven't churned, and implementing suggestions from your least satisfied customers can boost satisfaction for your more satisfied customers. Remember: all wheels need grease, even the ones that aren't squeaking.

Related: How to Use Data to Stem the Tide of High Churn

3. Lean into your products

Your products are the bread and butter of your offering. Strengthening customer loyalty can be as simple as looking at your subscribers' shopping habits and identifying popular products to leverage.

There are two things to look for:

1. Products that are commonly purchased together. If you can identify products that frequently get purchased together, you may have yourself a bundle. There's a common misconception that you must be a subscription box company to offer bundles. I can assure you this is far from the truth. Any brand that offers complementary products can take advantage of product bundling. I've seen bundles effectively utilized across skincare, food and beverage, pet care and more.

So how does this affect loyalty? With 75% of consumers reporting that they're loyal to companies that understand their individual needs, predicting subscribers' needs by bundling a group of products they'll likely use together is an excellent way to boost their loyalty.

You can use your subscription data as a jumping-off point to build your bundles, then take it a step further by allowing subscribers to customize the bundles. This way, you're building a bundle that will delight most of your subscribers — and allowing personalization for any subscribers whose needs weren't precisely met.

Further, utilize your commonly-purchased-together data to provide tailored recommendations to your subscribers. Knowing popular product trends will allow you to provide valuable suggestions, which amplifies feelings of trust and loyalty in your subscribers.

2. Your most popular products. Another metric to consider is how much revenue your products are generating. Identifying your most popular products can open up countless opportunities for loyalty-boosting initiatives.

For one: use your product data to create an impactful loyalty program. Strategically assigning higher point values to your most popular products will further incentivize your subscribers to accrue more points and redeem these items. (But be careful not to price these products too high to make them feel unattainable!)

You can also directly target subscribers who haven't tried your best-sellers and delight them with free samples of your most popular product. Free samples carry weight; a study found that customers who enjoyed one free wine tasting were 93% more likely to spend more that day and continue to buy from the business.

Leaning into subscription data can provide you with a roadmap for creating overall optimizations that will boost customer loyalty. You can foster more enthusiastic and loyal subscribers by choosing the right default settings, monitoring your churn rate, and leaning into your popular products.
Gabriella Tegen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

CEO & Founder

Gabriella Yitzaek Tegen is the Founder & CEO of Smartrr – the first DTC subscription app built with the end consumer in mind. Smartrr has raised over $7 million in seed funding, is 30+ employees and growing, public on the Shopify app store, and servicing hundreds of high-growth brands.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Customer Experience Customer Engagement Subscription Businesses Subscription Services Subscription Commerce Customer Retention Subscriptions

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Taylor Swift-Inspired Side Hustle Is Making People Tens of Thousands: 'Paid More Than My Full-Time Job'

Fans are cashing in on a trend the star sings about on her "Midnights" album.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Watch: Massive Brawl Erupts On Alabama Riverfront After Cruise Ship Can't Dock In Spot

The Harriott II was unable to park in the slip it was designated to park in.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Our Brains Will Never Be The Same Again After Remote Work. Forcing Your Employees To Readapt to The Office Is Not The Answer.

The shift to remote work during the pandemic has not only changed our daily routines but also had profound effects on our brains and made us more susceptible to distractions when we return to the traditional office environment.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business Culture

Use This Hack to Schedule Important Tasks for When You're Most Productive

Here is why you should map your energy cycles and plan your schedule accordingly

By Aytekin Tank
Growing a Business

How to Create a Growth Plan for Your Business in 6 Simple Steps

The new book, "Grow Your Business," offers an easy-to-follow guide to expanding your business and making more money this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

'My Generation Is Lazy': 23-Year-Old CEO Says One Specific Thing Is Destroying Gen Z's Work Ethic

Luke Lintz was 16 when he co-founded public relations firm HighKey Enterprises with his brother.

By Amanda Breen