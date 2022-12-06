Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Who hasn't heard that great pearl of wisdom, "less is more"? After years of team building, networking and corporate retreats, the new buzzword is "quiet quitting," a refusal to go above and beyond the job description. Employees are demanding a work-life balance. While leaders may hear whispers of their employees feeling burnt out and uninspired, executives are struggling to find solutions.

Are these workers truly underachievers, or do they need business leaders to listen to them? The time is now for leaders to harness their inspirational power, encourage the team to reach for more and refuse to settle for less.

Related: Employers Should Fear The Truth Behind Quiet Quitting. Here's Why.

Make time a priority

Achieving a solid work-life balance is possible when staff and leadership work together. If the "less is more" movement is about creating more space for a personal life, then this goal is best achieved when management uses time more efficiently. Leaders can value their employees' time by scaling back on large-scale meetings and scheduling break-out group discussions instead. This helps foster opportunities for feedback. Staff members are encouraged to share information they normally wouldn't in a large meeting. Smaller groups allow the workforce to be more involved, and problems can be solved quickly.

As an executive, you can clarify priorities, helping staff see how they can best arrange their workload to meet demands. For example, you can set goals for the day, week and month, emphasizing the needs of the team or meeting deadlines as top priorities. Leaders can provide tools for better time management to help employee productivity and maximize workflow. Employees will feel their time is respected and want to contribute more.

Encourage employee training and make it more accessible

Employees who want more from their job sometimes complain they lack time to pursue certification or training that would help them grow and possibly move up in the company. As a leader, you can help your staff members become more valuable to you and more satisfied with their jobs. You can also provide team building training, bringing in outside presenters to get your employees collaborating in ways that challenge them.

Finally, corporate leaders who bring in experts on equal opportunity employment can educate employees about workplace ethics, their rights under the law, and maintaining a safe environment for everyone. When your staff members know that leadership will support them if a conflict arises, they will remain dedicated to you and the company.

Related: 4 Big Benefits of Improved Employee Training

Teach employees to say "yes" to new opportunities

Everyone on your staff can be a team player, but not everyone has to be the CEO. It takes the whole team to bring the corporate vision to life. Do your employees feel they have growth potential? Do you offer projects that allow them to demonstrate different skills? The employee's contribution is never small. Staff members can get excited about aspects of even the most menial jobs — they can see their roles as something to be passionate about — when they know how they fit into the corporate vision. As a leader, you can make work mean more, not less.

Perhaps if employees could work in an environment where their input was valued, giving them opportunities to contribute to the corporate vision, they could find their "why" and give more to their jobs. A culture of growth is insurance against quiet quitting and unmotivated workers. Ask your employees what they'd like to try. Teach them to say "Yes!" to new opportunities and encourage them to give more.

Show employees that their legacy matters

Often, employees complain that management won't listen to their suggestions or that leadership doesn't care. As a business leader, uncovering hidden talent is your key to retaining employees looking to grow, stretch and experience more. Workers more willing to give of themselves, engage in the process and learn something new will endure with the company. Give your employees a chance to collaborate in different ways across departments. They deserve opportunities to show off their abilities, share their lives outside the workplace and reveal something of themselves you ordinarily wouldn't see. You might find that your loyal administrator is a great mentor. An office staffer might have a gift for motivating audiences.

Related: 3 Ways That Your Actions Today Will Shape Your Company's Legacy

Employees don't see a connection between their contributions and corporate growth. As a thought leader, it's up to you to ensure that each project your employees do is for the greater good. When they see that they are investing time away from family and friends to team up with office family for an enduring purpose, they will create a legacy that will make the whole company proud.

Despite the mantra, less is not more. Employees and business leaders can have more of what they want . . . if they can find common ground and create efficiency and positivity within the company. When the leader stands beside the team, everyone working together will gain more time and opportunities to thrive.