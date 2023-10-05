Viet Nguyen, CEO and executive chef of Kei Concepts, is building a legacy. Although his business encountered several challenges, his loyalty to his personal mission, supportive staff, and hospitality-centered business model is making an impact on his customers, community, and industry.

Before the birth of his business, Viet Nguyen, CEO and executive chef of Kei Concepts, came to a crossroads in 2010. He had a background in finance and software but found he was more passionate about two of the greatest needs for people: food and shelter. Ultimately, he chose to pursue the one that brought him more joy.

"I technically go every day thinking of the three meals that I'm gonna have for today. I was always this kind of passionate about food, and I knew that I wanted to get into food."

Viet, who was classically trained at Le Cordon Bleu, would then blend his tech and culinary skills, working with the Gordon Ramsay Group at a restaurant called Fat Cow and honing his business acumen. Inspired by the large Vietnamese population in California, he opened Súp Noodle Bar in 2014, which would become the first brand for Kei Concepts when it was officially launched in 2018.

"We [thought], what if we bring this idea of a restaurant group that is Vietnamese-owned or Asian-owned that is doing things as standardized as [big restaurant groups] like Darden?"

Viet faced a variety of trial and error, from a failed restaurant concept to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the loyalty and dedication of his team and their willingness to push through, even if it meant taking pay cuts, grew the company to success. Kei Concepts was able to form a community within the staff, something Viet felt customers would notice as well.

He said that instead of teaching standard customer service, they teach staff members to take care of each other and the customers and have fun. This philosophy enhances the customer experience and sets Kei Concepts' businesses apart from others.

"The culture that we explain to our staff is we're not here to make a buck or two. We're here to provide a hospitality solution to a lot of problems in the market… I'm like, if the customer comes in and you treat them as somebody that you absolutely love, if it was your mom, how would you treat her?"

To create this community, Viet said that Kei Concepts is very selective with who they choose to hire. Instead of a plethora of experience, Viet said he looks at individuals' ability to have fun and connect with people.

"I ask myself, 'Would I go grab a beer with this person after the shift ends?' If I could, you're hired. 'Cause everything else, I can train you. Everything else is easy. But I cannot teach you the art of connecting human to human. Your EQ matters so much more."

When it comes to reviews, Viet said he used to take critical feedback very personally. However, he has come to a point where he now recognizes its ability to highlight issues that need attention. For example, if he learns multiple customers had issues with parking or wait times, he finds it essential to search for solutions and better those experiences.

Viet also talks about his main source of passion and his driving force, discussing the Medici Effect, a single family in Italy whose love of art became the reason for the Renaissance.

"This Medici Effect is what we're hoping for, and we call it the Kei Effect, where we're just gonna invest in art. I don't care what you do. I don't care what you cook, as long as you have a talent and you want to contribute, I'm gonna pay you a salary. Just come here, show me your talent, and let's cook good food, provide excellent service, and hopefully we can create more and more art."

Viet views his work as an opportunity to make a real impact on people's lives. He encourages other restaurants to focus on adding value to another human being's life and is a firm believer that financial gains will come if their goals are clear and well-intentioned.

"It's important for us to know that we're not just selling food," Viet said. "We're feeding humanity."

Other lessons from Viet include:

Create a sense of community with your team. While Kei Concepts was experiencing major difficulties, Viet momentarily considered closing his business, but his team ultimately gave him hope to persevere.

While Kei Concepts was experiencing major difficulties, Viet momentarily considered closing his business, but his team ultimately gave him hope to persevere. Invest in your passions and be ambitious. Viet invests in art, food, and talent, aiming to start a food renaissance in his area.

Viet invests in art, food, and talent, aiming to start a food renaissance in his area. Pursue what you love. Viet started in finance and software and ended up in the food and arts world. It's never too late to start doing something you love.

