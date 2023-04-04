Ford Fry of Rocket Farm Restaurants on Making Memorable Customer Experiences

Interview with Rocket Farm Restaurants founder/owner Ford Fry on his dream to help others, the increasing role of technology in restaurants, and creating emotional connections with customers.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ford Fry, the chef-owner and founder of the Rocket Farm Restaurants, is passionate about creating emotional experiences for his customers. What sets Fry apart from other restaurateurs is his commitment to helping others achieve their dreams.

"I've just always been a dreamer," says Chef Ford Fry to Shawn Walchef of CaliBBQ Media. "If there's others, younger people who want to do it, I want to help them because there's nothing like when someone reaches out to me."

The Rocket Farm Restaurants umbrella includes popular food spots, such as State of Grace, Superica, and more across Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Houston.

Fry's goal is to continue creating restaurants that are relevant, timeless, and inspired, and do so in unique, soulful spaces. He wants to run restaurants guided by customer satisfaction and growth, not just sales benchmarks. "I love finding talent in the region, and putting these people in an environment where they can learn and grow," Fry says.

For Fry, technology plays an increasingly vital role in his restaurant empire.

"It's huge," he says about restaurant technology. "We have a department who are dedicated to that. It's just grown over the years… People use that as their direct line of communication to the restaurant."

It's not just about using technology to streamline operations. It's also about creating emotional connections with his customers. For example, Ford Fry created a curated Spotify Playlists to set the correct ambiance for restaurant patrons and website visitors.

"That's what we do." Fry says. "We create a setting for people to come and have experiences amongst themselves. You know? Experience your girlfriend or boyfriend, experience your spouse, your parents, your kids, and those are the memories."

Ford Fry is a man who is passionate about creating experiences and helping others achieve their dreams. One step into any of his many concepts will provide a memorable experience, which is exactly what he is going for every day.

***

ABOUT RESTAURANT INFLUENCERS:

Restaurant Influencers is brought to you by Toast, the powerful restaurant point of sale and management system that helps restaurants improve operations, increase sales and create a better guest experience.

Toast — Powering Successful Restaurants. Learn more about Toast.

Restaurant Influencers is also supported by AtmosphereTV - TV to Enhance Your Business. Try AtmosphereTV.