Free Webinar: January 23 | Double Your Sales by Turning Skeptics Into Customers Discover how to identify real objections versus smokescreens and learn how to transition objections into opportunities for trust and rapport.

Key Takeaways

  • Master Objection Handling: Learn Sam Taggart’s proven techniques to turn objections into opportunities and close deals with confidence.
  • Transform Conversations into Conversions: Discover tactical tools and wordsmithing strategies to create compelling rebuttals and eliminate buying friction.
  • Elevate Your Sales Strategy: Gain actionable insights to identify real objections, build trust, and align with your buyers’ perspectives for long-term success.

Are objections holding you back from closing deals? Join us on January 23rd at 2 PM ET for an insightful webinar, "How to Overcome Objections in Sales," featuring Sam Taggart, renowned author of the upcoming book Eat What You Kill, releasing on January 15th, and a leading expert in the art of selling.

In this session, Sam will break down proven techniques, including strategies like "Feel/Felt/Found" and the "8-Mile Technique," to help you confidently tackle objections and turn skeptics into satisfied customers. Discover how to identify real objections versus smokescreens and learn how to transition objections into opportunities for trust and rapport.

Key takeaways from this webinar include:

  • Overcome any objection with a simple, proven sales formula.

  • Master the art of wordsmithing and formulating powerful rebuttals to any objections.

  • Leverage tactical tools designed to convert more deals faster and eliminate buying friction.

  • Tips for maintaining control and confidence during challenging sales conversations.

  • Ways to reframe objections to align with the buyer's perspective and goals.

Whether you're a seasoned sales professional or just starting out, this webinar will equip you with actionable tools to close more deals and achieve sales success.

Reserve your spot today and take your sales game to the next level in 2025!

Sign Up Now

About the Speaker:

Sam Taggart, CEO of D2D Experts and Founder of D2DCON, is a man molded by door-to-door sales - never having had a "real job," he's spent his career selling any and everything under the sun - from painting addresses on curbs, magazine subscriptions to home security systems and solar panels.

Finishing #1 of 3,000 sales reps at Vivint in 2014 and later VP of Solcius Solar, he felt called to create something greater. He's made it his purpose to unify, uplevel and bring honor and integrity to the door-to-door industry.

Sam has consulted hundreds of companies and built multiple seven-figure businesses and has created the most effective sales training program, D2D-U, which has helped over 60,000 sales reps transform into regular six and seven figure earners. He is the author of "ABC$ of Closing" and "The Self-Xperience."
