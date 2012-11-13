Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

Gary Vaynerchuk on Keeping it Real With Customers In this special 'Ask Entrepreneur' feature, insight on how to develop relationships without appearing overly aggressive.

By Gary Vaynerchuk

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this special feature of 'Ask Entrepreneur,' Facebook fan Amanda Henry asks: How do I develop a relationship with a customer without being overly aggressive?

Interact with your customers on social media channels that are important to them, and on topics outside of just the business. Why? Because it's fundamental that you understand who your customers are, outside of whatever it is you are hoping to monetize.

As an investor, I receive hundreds of pitches every day from individuals, often through my many different social media channels. I'm always open to hear more and always excited to see this type of eagerness. I fundamentally respect these people and their eagerness, but my respect doesn't mean I'll buy.

The people who successfully engage with me are the ones that understand how to influence me on a personal level. They are the people who have taken the time to really know who I am, outside of the sale or our current business deal. They know my son's name is Xander, that there are two girls in this world I'm absolutely crazy about named Lizzie and Misha, and that my favorite drink is root beer.

I never forget these people – the people that have invested in getting to know me. It never goes unnoticed and demonstrating this thoughtfulness isn't impossible. It just takes caring, a little bit of time and a lot of patience.

You can do it by being genuinely socially active in their life. It's easy. Comment on your customer's Facebook post about a football game they're at, or tweet at them about their favorite movie. Like their latest food-inspired Instagram picture, or even leave comments on their blog – that will really help you get to know them. What matters most is that you are socially active around them and create context for your ask.

Only after you become a commenter, liker, or tweeter is it appropriate to begin going in for the sale. Around the third attempt, most will realize it was you who commented on their Facebook post and liked that Instagram picture which happened to mean a lot to them, yet nobody else seemed to notice besides you!

At the end of the day, it's all about context. The people who understand how to communicate their want without being hyperbolic will win. Leveraging context to sell a product, service, or promote a business is something I can't say no to if it is real, because real is only real, when it's real.
Gary Vaynerchuk

CEO and Co-founder of VaynerMedia

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, a full-service digital agency servicing Fortune 500 clients across the company’s four locations.

Vaynerchuk is one of the most sought after public speakers alive today. He is a venture capitalist, four-time New York Times bestselling author, and an early investor in companies such as Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo and Uber. 

In addition to running VaynerMedia, Vaynerchuk also serves as the CEO of holding company VaynerX, which houses VaynerMedia and new publishing company, The Gallery. Vaynerchuk serves as a partner in the athlete representation agency VaynerSports and restaurant reservations app Resy. Vaynerchuk also runs DailyVee, an online documentary series, and hosts #AskGaryVee, a business and advice Q&A show online.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

