How Rosetta Stone Can Help You Communicate Better With Clients for $180 This storied language-learning platform features speech recognition technology and intuitive lessons to help users pick up new languages.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Keeping a steady conversation with clients can be tough, especially if they're from different parts of the world, speak different languages, or are from varying cultures. To help keep their sales game sharp, every entrepreneur needs to commit to continued learning in various disciplines. Language is one of the most valued examples, so we thought this limited-time deal would be worth sharing.

To help you improve your client relationships, consider purchasing The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone and StackSkills. It is on sale for only $179.97 (reg. $849) with code ROSETTA10.

This bundle features a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, which has nearly three decades of experience as a leader in the language-learning space. It's been used by teams at NASA and TripAdvisor for its intuitive lesson design that actually mimics how we learn our native languages as children.

Rosetta Stone also has its own speech recognition technology, which can listen to how you pronounce vocabulary to make sure you're on the right track.

The second part of this bundle is a lifetime subscription to StackSkills. It features a library of more than 1,000 e-learning courses on a variety of topics ranging from business to finance, design, IT, and even entrepreneurship.

They add more than 50 new courses each month to keep the selection fresh. Plus, these courses are taught by more than 350 of the web's best instructors. StackSkills is rated 4.5/5 stars on Trustpilot.

Don't miss your chance to grab The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone and StackSkills on sale for only $179.97 (reg. $849) with code ROSETTA10.

