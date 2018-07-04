Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

How This Female Executive Knew Marketing Was for Her From a Young Age CMO Monica Klausner talks about working alongside of her CEO brother at their company Veestro.

By Business Rockstars

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Monica Klausner, who says she always knew she wanted to go into marketing, starting from a young age when she viewed televsion ads and their portrayal of brands. Her interest in seeing how people tick and respond to ads prompted her to pursue a career in marketing.

Veestro, a healthy food delivery company of which Klausner is the CMO, relies on data to form ideas about its marketing strategy. Metrics like customer retention rates, customer acquisition costs and lifetime value all factor into how the marketing executive puts together a plan for the company's customers. For the last four years, Klausner has worked alongside the CEO of Veestro -- who also happens to be her brother.

Click the video to hear more about Klausner.

