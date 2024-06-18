Babbel makes studying a new language easy with bite-sized lessons that you can fit in throughout the day.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Expanding your business requires connecting with new people. The more languages you speak, the more people you can connect and build business with. For entrepreneurs who are interested in taking on a new language to grow their businesses, you can get a great deal on the top-selling language-learning app in the world right now.

During a special, limited-time price drop, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $149.97 (reg. $599). Babbel has more than 10 million users and a 4.5/5-star rating on Google Play alongside a 4.6/5-star average on the App Store.

Because of Babbel's bite-size design, users with busy schedules (like entrepreneurs building businesses) can weave Babbel's helpful lessons throughout a busy day. With just ten to fifteen minutes per lesson, you can easily sneak them in between meetings, when waiting for flights, and before heading out for the day.

Babbel comes with a ton of helpful features that also cater to the modern adult user. Its offline access allows you to keep studying when you need it most. When you're out of touch with your email because you're on a flight, you can study with Babbel. It also offers users personalized review sessions to make sure they maintain steady progress.

Sign up for Babbel today and study any of these languages:

Turkish

Dutch

Polish

Indonesian

Norwegian

Danish

Russian

English

French

Spanish

German

Italian

Portuguese

Swedish

Each language can connect you to a broad spectrum of potential clients, customers, collaborators, or viewers.

Don't waste any more time. Take this opportunity to get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for just $149.97 (reg. $599).

StackSocial prices subject to change.