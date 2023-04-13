This $39 AI Resume Tool Could Be an Asset to Freelance Agencies

Build your client list starting with AI-edited resumes.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A recent report found that freelance work was growing more competitive as the market saturates with new workers. If you're running your own freelance business, it may be time to get creative with your client outreach.

AI Resume Builder uses an advanced AI to create and edit ATS-friendly resumes that will get past resume filtering software and into your potential client's hands. You can get a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for the best price online, just $39 (reg. $1,560).

AI can help you write your resume.

AI Resume Builder is an easy-to-use software that could help your resume get noticed by potential clients. Take advantage of drag-n-drop layouts to easily rearrange blocks of your resume depending on how you want to present your experience. No more wasting valuable time working through clunky formatting requirements.

If your freelance business has its own color scheme, work it into your application materials with controls for color editing. You can even add your business's social media links for GitHub, Titter, LinkedIn, Behance, and your own Portfolio. The Grammarly integration may also help you keep things professional by scanning your work for any grammatical errors.

There are more than 70 million freelance workers in the U.S. alone. If your business is vying for the same positions as over one third of the entire U.S. workforce, then it may take some work to stand out. AI Resume Builder is available on up to 999 devices per account. Your whole freelance agency could start sending out fine-tuned applications in record time.

Save on a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder.

If your business is competing for work in a finite pool, then some help from an advanced AI could streamline your workflow and boost productivity. Get the best price online for this AI application tool.

For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for only $39 (reg. $1,560).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Freelancers Resumes Artificial Intelligence

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Man Sues Maker of Wellness Drink for Allegedly Causing Him to Relapse After 7 Years of Sobriety

Botanic Tonics advertises itself as an "alcohol alternative." However, a man in California says he quickly became addicted to the beverage and is now suing for misleading advertising.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Hiring Managers Want Workers With ChatGPT Experience, New Survey Says

Of the hiring managers surveyed, 91% said it would be "important" for entry-level candidates to have ChatGPT experience by 2024.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Growing a Business

9 Marketing Strategies for Startups to Boost Growth and Visibility

Outshine your competition with these innovative, lesser-known marketing tactics that will help your startup stand out and gain the attention it deserves.

By Arian Adeli

Business News

Amazon Is Now Charging a Fee For Some UPS Store Returns

The online retail giant wants $1 for some returns not made at Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, or Kohl's.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

This Is the World's Most Expensive Sandwich, Made With Dom Pérignon and Edible Gold

The cheesy delicacy had previously won the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive sandwich in October 2014.

By Emily Rella