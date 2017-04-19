Want to Keep Your Clients Happy? Listen Closely. You know you want to solve a problem or create a good product for your clients, but do you understand them well enough to know exactly what they need?

By Business Rockstars

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars features Lolita Taub, founder of The F Show, who talks about the key to delivering a great product to your clients: listening. If you're in constant communication with your clients, you'll understand their needs and expectations. You'll also understand their perspective, so you don't just deliver a great product, you deliver a product or solution that fits your clients' needs and meshes with their style or personality.

Watch the video to learn more.

