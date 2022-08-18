When You're Hiring, Here's Where to Post Job Openings

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Many businesses know that open roles posted on popular job sites can be a cost-effective way to speed up and improve the hiring process. Popular platforms like ZipRecruiter receive millions of monthly visitors, connecting employers with top talent. Job sites are one of the most common ways for employers to communicate and gain visibility with job seekers—making them a valuable component of a complete recruitment practice.

Shutterstock

While many job boards exist, some are more valuable than others. Outside of promoting job openings, employers can take advantage of additional tools and robust services that simplify the hiring process from start to finish. Some features to look out for include integration with Applicant Tracking Systems, job description templates, and access to resume databases.

Whether your company has the means to invest in premium offerings or your hiring team needs to take advantage of free features, explore some of the top places to post job openings to help your business attract your next quality hire.

Best Overall: ZipRecruiter

Eighty percent of employers who post a job on ZipRecruiter receive a qualified candidate within the first day. Rated as the #1 job site in the U.S.1, ZipRecruiter offers standard, premium and enterprise services that can streamline the hiring process.

The simplicity of its mobile app is popular with job seekers for applying to roles wherever they are. And hiring managers love the easy-to-use dashboard that allows them to manage hiring activities in one place.

Indeed

Indeed offers a pay-per-click model that provides more visibility for listings. Businesses can post jobs, interview candidates, and make offers all on their platform. When you pay for a post, Indeed simplifies discovering relevant candidates by providing access to the resumes of job seekers whose profiles match your job description.

Monster

Monster takes a performance-based approach to hiring. With high-performance job ad placement options for every budget, its "pay-for-performance" model only charges you when someone views your listing. Monster also provides access to their resume database and hosts employer resources online for topics like small business hiring, job description templates and hiring trends.

LinkedIn

Many job seekers head to LinkedIn when searching for a new role. The job search function integrates with a user's professional profile, making it easy to leverage their network to find a job. Posting a job on LinkedIn means you can leverage tools like screening questions and candidate rating to find qualified candidates. Job seekers can filter jobs by industry, experience level and job type.

Handshake

Recent college graduates can find their first job on Handshake. Hundreds of thousands of employers have hired on this all-in-one recruiting platform that connects businesses to recent college graduates. Handshake gives access to a new talent pool of top students from more than 2,000 colleges.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022