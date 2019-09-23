Why This Real Estate Entrepreneur Turned to Instagram to Scale His Business

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Brandon Charnas, the CEO and co-founder of Current Real Estate Advisors. The CEO talks about how using social media elevated his real estate business.

Current Real Estate Advisors helps its clients find retail and office space, and it also promotes the clients' brands on social media. Charnas notes that the brand has a very engaged audience on social media.

The founder started his business after realizing he could not base his company on only convincing long-time New York property owners to sell. Instead, he had to work on defining scalability and building a more sustainable business. Charnas's wife, Arielle Charnas, is a well-known fashion influencer who helped the CEO realize the power of an engaged online community.

Click the video to hear more from Business Rockstars.

