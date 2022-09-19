ZipRecruiter vs. Glassdoor: Which Is the Better Job Search Site?

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Job search sites speed up the hiring process for businesses of all sizes, but not all are created equal. ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor are popular hiring platforms for job seekers and employers, but how do they compare?

Shutterstock

Finding quality candidates fast is essential when it comes to improving your business. That's why hiring managers list open positions on job boards—however, job sites like ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor offer more than just a place to post an available job. They have unique features that provide valuable insights to companies to help make informed hiring decisions.

Explore the pros and cons of ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor to see which hiring platform is the best for your business needs:

ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter is one of the most popular job sites for a good reason. Free and premium offerings help employers find quality matches instantly. Rated as the #1 job site in the U.S.,1 ZipRecruiter's AI matching technology scans through thousands of resumes to find candidates that match your criteria and invites them to apply.

Pros of ZipRecruiter

Rated #1 job site in the US. 1

Screening questions on job posts saves hiring team time

Integrates with Applicant Tracking Systems to ensure a smooth hiring process from start to finish.

User-friendly dashboard lets employers view candidates on the go

Free for job seekers

Cons of ZipRecruiter

Credit card is required for a free trial

Doesn't include social recruiting

Glassdoor

Job seekers use Glassdoor for an inside look at companies. They can gain insight into the hiring process, potential interview questions, office culture, salary, benefits and more. While Glassdoor is largely considered a review site for current and former employees, it also provides listings for job openings.

Pros of Glassdoor

Free and paid plans available

Easy to use

Free employer profile

Cons of Glassdoor

Doesn't sync with Applicant Tracking System

No candidate evaluation tool

No resume search

No phone support

The Verdict

It's hard to compete with ZipRecruiter's robust offerings. Advanced tools like AI matching technology streamline the hiring process—a competitive advantage for any business. Attracting and obtaining talent isn't easy, so finding the right job search site for your company can make a significant difference.

ZipRecruiter simplifies hiring for job seekers and employers and ensures you find the top talent you're looking for.

1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022