ZipRecruiter vs. Glassdoor: Which Is the Better Job Search Site?
Employers don't have time to wait when attracting qualified candidates. Compare two popular job search sites to see which is the best for your company.
Job search sites speed up the hiring process for businesses of all sizes, but not all are created equal. ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor are popular hiring platforms for job seekers and employers, but how do they compare?
Finding quality candidates fast is essential when it comes to improving your business. That's why hiring managers list open positions on job boards—however, job sites like ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor offer more than just a place to post an available job. They have unique features that provide valuable insights to companies to help make informed hiring decisions.
Explore the pros and cons of ZipRecruiter and Glassdoor to see which hiring platform is the best for your business needs:
ZipRecruiter
ZipRecruiter is one of the most popular job sites for a good reason. Free and premium offerings help employers find quality matches instantly. Rated as the #1 job site in the U.S.,1 ZipRecruiter's AI matching technology scans through thousands of resumes to find candidates that match your criteria and invites them to apply.
Pros of ZipRecruiter
- Rated #1 job site in the US.1
- Screening questions on job posts saves hiring team time
- Integrates with Applicant Tracking Systems to ensure a smooth hiring process from start to finish.
- User-friendly dashboard lets employers view candidates on the go
- Free for job seekers
Cons of ZipRecruiter
- Credit card is required for a free trial
- Doesn't include social recruiting
Glassdoor
Job seekers use Glassdoor for an inside look at companies. They can gain insight into the hiring process, potential interview questions, office culture, salary, benefits and more. While Glassdoor is largely considered a review site for current and former employees, it also provides listings for job openings.
Pros of Glassdoor
- Free and paid plans available
- Easy to use
- Free employer profile
Cons of Glassdoor
- Doesn't sync with Applicant Tracking System
- No candidate evaluation tool
- No resume search
- No phone support
The Verdict
It's hard to compete with ZipRecruiter's robust offerings. Advanced tools like AI matching technology streamline the hiring process—a competitive advantage for any business. Attracting and obtaining talent isn't easy, so finding the right job search site for your company can make a significant difference.
ZipRecruiter simplifies hiring for job seekers and employers and ensures you find the top talent you're looking for.
1 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022
