Have you ever felt your life unfolds on a smaller screen than it should be? Do the constraints of practicality confine your aspirations, or does self-doubt shrivel them? If so,...

Have you ever felt your life unfolds on a smaller screen than it should be? Do the constraints of practicality confine your aspirations, or does self-doubt shrivel them? If so, reclaim your dream power and unleash your inner vision.

It’s not just about wanting luxurious possessions or a picture-perfect life that you can dream big about. It’s about igniting your imagination, setting audacious goals, and believing in yourself to succeed. No matter what the naysayers or roadblocks may appear, you must paint your masterpiece on the canvas of possibility.

To motivate yourself, use these 101 quotes to remind you never to stop dreaming.

1. “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” — Nelson Mandela

2. “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” — Sean Patrick Flanery

3. “Dreams come a size too big so we can grow into them.” — Josie Bissett

4. “No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.” — Lupita Nyong’o

5. “A bucket list is an invitation to dream bigger.” — Annette White

6. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

7. “Everyone’s dream can come true if you just stick to it and work hard.” — Serena Williams

8. “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney

9. So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable.” — Christopher Reeve.

10. “A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.” —Yoko Ono

11. “Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly.” — Langston Hughes

12. “All your dreams are within reach, no matter how big or crazy they might seem.” — Jeannette Maw

13. “Dreams grow if you grow.” — Zig Ziglar

14. “Reality is wrong. Dreams are for real.” —Tupac Shakur.

15. “Ask yourself, ‘How long am I going to work to make my dreams come true?’ I suggest you answer, ‘As long as it takes.’” — Jim Rohn

16. “Don’t let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” — Babe Ruth

17. “Big dreams drive us to do things we’d never do for lesser dreams. In many ways, they almost pull us through the obstacles we’re likely to have on the way to reaching them.” — Vic Johnson

18. “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” — Harriet Tubman

19. “Between the great things we cannot do and the small things we will not do, the danger is that we shall do nothing.” —Adolph Monod

20. “Shoot for the Moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars” — Norman Vincent Peale

21. “Always dream and shoot higher than you know you can do. Don’t bother just to be better than your contemporaries or predecessors. Try to be better than yourself.” — William Faulkner

22. “Each man should frame life so that at some future hour fact and his dreaming meet.” — Victor Hugo

23. “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

24. “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” — Henry David Thoreau

25. “Start with a dream. Maybe a dream that is personal and small but worth doing. Then, dream a bigger dream. Keep dreaming until your dreams seem impossible to achieve. Then, you’ll know you’re on the right track. Then you’ll know you’re ready to conjure up a dream big enough to define your future and perhaps your generation’s future.” — Vance Coffman

27. “Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than the ones you did. So, throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” — Mark Twain.

28. “Don’t downgrade your dreams just to fit your reality. Upgrade your conviction to match your destiny.” — Stuart W. Scott

29. “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” — Henry Stanley Haskins

30. “If your dream is a big dream, and if you want your life to work on the high level that you say you do, there’s no way around doing the work it takes to get you there.” — Joyce Chapman

31. “All successful people, men and women, are big dreamers. They imagine what their future could be, ideal in every respect, and then they work every day toward their distant vision, that goal or purpose.” — Brian Tracy

32. “Don’t let anyone steal your dream. It’s your dream, not theirs.” — Dan Zadra

33. “Whatever you do or dream, you can begin it. Boldness has genius and power and magic in it.” —Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

34. “I always say, ‘To have a big dream requires the same effort as having a small dream. Dream big!” — Jorge Paulo Lemann

35. “For once you have tasted flight, you will walk the earth with your eyes turned skywards, for there you have been, and there you will long to return.” — Leonardo da Vinci.

36. “Dream lofty dreams, and as you dream, so shall you become. — John Ruskin

37. “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution.” — Albert Einstein

38. “We will only grow as big as we dream, that’s why we must dream big.” — Gabrielle Williams

39. “Even if you can’t just snap your fingers and make a dream come true, you can travel in the direction of your dream every single day, and you can shorten the distance between the two of you.”– Douglas Pagels.

40. “I have had dreams, and I’ve had nightmares. I overcame the nightmares because of my dreams.” — Jonas Salk

41. “A #2 pencil and a dream can take you anywhere.” — Joyce A. Myers

42. “Dare to dream big. Never fear to fail. Take actions with love.” — Debasish Mrida

43. “Dreams are renewable. No matter what our age or condition, there are still untapped possibilities within us and new beauty waiting to be born.” — Dr. Dale E. Turner.

44. “I tell people I’m too stupid to know what’s impossible. I have ridiculously large dreams, and half the time, they come true.” — Debi Thomas

45. “A dream is your creative vision for your life in the future.” — Joseph Campbell

46. “The bigger the dream, the better the story.” — Richelle E. Goodrich

47. “I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.” — Thomas Jefferson.

48. “If you don’t build your dream, someone will hire you to help build theirs.” — Tony Gaskins

49. “Dream as if you’ll live forever — live as if you’ll die today.” — James Dean

50. “Don’t give up on your dreams, or your dreams will give up on you.” — John Wooden

51. “Be willing to be uncomfortable. Be comfortable being uncomfortable. It may get tough, but it’s a small price to pay for living a dream.” — Peter McWilliams

52. “If your dreams don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough.” — Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

53. “Only he who can see the invisible can do the impossible.” — Frank Gaines

54. “You have to dream big and go for it. Surround yourself with people who believe in you and ignore those who try to bring you down. Never give up, no matter what- overcoming obstacles makes you stronger!” — Shannon MacMillian

55. “If people never did silly things, nothing intelligent would ever get done.” — Ludwig Wittgenstein.

56. “It may be that those who do the most — dream the most.” — Stephen Butler Leacock

57. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — Les Brown

58. “The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it.” — Molière

59. “Capture your dreams, and your life becomes full. You can, because you think you can.” — Nikita Koloff

60. “Never give up on what you really want to do. The person with big dreams is more powerful than the one with all the facts.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

61. “Yes, you can be a dreamer and a doer too, if you will remove one word from your vocabulary: impossible.” — H. Robert Schuller

62. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C. S. Lewis

63. “Dream and give yourself permission to envision a you that you choose to be.” — Joy Page

64. “Not fulfilling your dreams will be a loss to the world, because the world needs everyone’s gift–yours and mine.” — Barbara Sher

65. “You are not an accident. You are one of a kind. Your big dream is from God, and it’s irreplaceable. And you were born to seize it and celebrate it every day of your life!” — Bruce Wilkinson

66. “Make sure that you dream big so that whatever you accomplish in your life can be meaningful.” — Michael Henson

67. “Don’t be afraid of the space between your dreams and reality. If you can dream it, you can make it so.” — Belva Davis.

68. “Stop being afraid of what could go wrong, and start getting excited about what could go right.” — Tony Robbins

69. “Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” –– Judy Garland

70. “It’s okay to DREAM and dream BIG.” — Abhishek Kumar

71. “When you cease to dream, you cease to live.” — Malcolm Forbes

72. “You see things and ask, ‘Why?’ But I dream things that never were, and I ask, ‘Why not?’” — George Bernard Shaw

73. “Far away there in the sunshine are my highest aspirations. I may not reach them, but I can look up and see their beauty, believe in them, and try to follow where they lead.” — Louisa May Alcott

74. “Have a Vision: Dream and dream big; create a vision board of the things you want and the goals you have.” — Raymona Brown

75. “What you have done is nothing compared to what you can do.” — Grant Cardone

76. “Hold on to your dreams, for they are, in a sense, the stuff of which reality is made.

It is through our dreams that we maintain the possibility of a better, more meaningful life.” — Leo Buscaglia

77. “I want to become as big as my dreams are.” — Shivangi Lavaniya

78. “This one step. Choosing a goal and sticking to it changes everything.” — Scott Reed

79. “Life is short, live bold! Be heard, be you, dream big, take risks, don’t wait.” — Misty Gibbs

80. “Dream big dreams; only big dreams have the power to move men’s souls.” — Marcus Aurelius

81. “The world needs dreamers, and the world needs doers. But above all, the world needs dreamers who do.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach

82. “It doesn’t matter if we think we’re fearless or if we do things while quaking.

The important thing is to be true to our own dreams and live authentic lives.” — Diane Conway

83. “Put the past to rest; look forward; dream big dreams; go for the gold.” — Jean Lush

84. “The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand

85. “That which is dreamed can never be lost, can never be undreamed.” — Neil Gaiman

86. “Nurture your Dream every day. A strong dream will empower you to make bold decisions and allow you to follow your heart.” — Manoj Arora

87. “The indispensable first step to getting the things you want out of life is this: decide what you want.” — Ben Stein

88. “The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.” — Thucydides

89. “Make a contribution; that’s one way to dare to dream big. Make a promise and then take action to fulfill your promise; that’s what your life is about.” — Marcia Wieder

90. “The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams.” — Oprah Winfrey

91. “The only limits are, as always, those of vision.” — James Broughton

92. “Everyone has a dream, so why not dream big — it just might happen!” — Patrick Witz

93. “The shell must break before the bird can fly.” — Alfred Tennyson

94. “When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go.” — Carol Burnett

95. “Ask yourself if what you’re doing today is getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow.” — Paulo Coelho

96. “If reality can destroy dreams, then dreams can destroy reality.” — Conway Stone

97. “If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking.” — Steve Jobs

98. “I am always doing that which I cannot do, in order that I may learn how to do it.” — Pablo Picasso

99. “I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.” — Lucille Ball

100. “It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves.” — Edmund Hillary

101. “Cherish your visions and your dreams, as they are the children of your soul; the blueprints of your ultimate achievements.” — Napoleon Hill

FAQs

What does it mean to “dream big?”

When you dream big, you set ambitious goals and aspirations that stretch beyond what you think you can achieve. Imagining what you could achieve with unwavering determination and belief is about thinking beyond the here and now.

Why is it important to dream big?

Motivation. Pursuing big dreams fuels your passion and motivates you to overcome obstacles.

Pursuing big dreams fuels your passion and motivates you to overcome obstacles. Purpose and direction. Your purpose and direction guide your decisions and actions. Giving your life a sense of meaning and direction.

Your purpose and direction guide your decisions and actions. Giving your life a sense of meaning and direction. Personal growth. By challenging yourself and pursuing ambitious goals, you can grow as a person and become more resilient.

By challenging yourself and pursuing ambitious goals, you can grow as a person and become more resilient. Impact. You can often make a positive impact on others and the world around you when you follow your big dreams.

What are some common challenges to dreaming big?

Fear of failure. Often, we are afraid of failing to achieve our big dreams, which prevents us from even trying.

Often, we are afraid of failing to achieve our big dreams, which prevents us from even trying. Negative self-talk. Our inner critic may tell us that our goals are unattainable or unrealistic.

Our inner critic may tell us that our goals are unattainable or unrealistic. Limited thinking. Instead of focusing on possibilities, we may be stuck in a mindset that focuses on limitations.

How can I overcome these challenges and start dreaming bigger?

Challenge your limiting beliefs. You should question the negative thoughts you have about yourself and your abilities. Your dreams will come true if you replace negative affirmations and beliefs with positive ones.

You should question the negative thoughts you have about yourself and your abilities. Your dreams will come true if you replace negative affirmations and beliefs with positive ones. Focus on the possibilities. Consider the potential outcomes of achieving your goals rather than focusing on obstacles. Let your excitement fuel your motivation as you visualize yourself succeeding.

Consider the potential outcomes of achieving your goals rather than focusing on obstacles. Let your excitement fuel your motivation as you visualize yourself succeeding. Find inspiration. Identify and surround yourself with people who inspire you to dream big and pursue your dreams. Discover how to overcome challenges by reading stories of successful people, watching motivational videos, and listening to podcasts.

Identify and surround yourself with people who inspire you to dream big and pursue your dreams. Discover how to overcome challenges by reading stories of successful people, watching motivational videos, and listening to podcasts. Take action. Don’t just dream; act! It is never too late to start taking small steps toward your goals, no matter how insignificant they may seem initially. No matter how small your action is, you are one step closer to achieving your dreams.

How do I turn my dreams into reality?

Break down your goals. Achieving significant goals can be challenging and overwhelming. For this reason, create a roadmap that outlines smaller, more manageable steps.

Achieving significant goals can be challenging and overwhelming. For this reason, create a roadmap that outlines smaller, more manageable steps. Develop a plan. To execute your steps, research, strategize, and create a plan. If necessary, seek guidance and mentorship.

To execute your steps, research, strategize, and create a plan. If necessary, seek guidance and mentorship. Consistency is key. Make progress every day, no matter how small. Along the way, celebrate your achievements.

Make progress every day, no matter how small. Along the way, celebrate your achievements. Be adaptable. It is rare for things to go exactly as planned. Learn from setbacks and adjust your approach accordingly.

