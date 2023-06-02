Summer is arguably one of the best times of the year. The season brings warmer weather, longer days, and lots of fun, seasonal activities. State fairs, drive-in movie theaters, catching...

Summer is arguably one of the best times of the year. The season brings warmer weather, longer days, and lots of fun, seasonal activities. State fairs, drive-in movie theaters, catching fireflies, swimming, and going to the beach are just a few things to look forward to.

Additionally, summer is a time during which you should be able to relax and enjoy. Dealing with unexpected and unfortunate circumstances is definitely a summer bummer. However, there are ways to avoid as much of this as possible. Keep reading to see four priorities to put on your mind before the season kicks off.

1. Save Money by Going Green

The sunny season may bring lots of fun, but it also can be an expensive time. Whether big or small, activities typically cost money, especially — if you have kids. Gas prices are still rising across the U.S., making travel more costly. And the teetering back-and-forth of grocery bills is a whirlwind. Although, just because the economy isn't the greatest doesn't mean you can't enjoy the summer.

There are some changes you can make that will add more cashback to your wallet in the long run. And this doesn't have to happen through eating peanut butter sandwiches daily or cutting your budget. You can actually save money and sometimes make money by switching your home's energy source to solar power.

Currently, the cost of using solar energy is better than ever — for some, it's even better than non-solar. That means you can actively help the earth while helping your own budget. Most of the time, this seems to be the other way around. So, it's never been a better time to save the environment! Get some solar panels installed, then relax in your green home while saving yourself some green.

2. Schedule Services Ahead of Time

Multiple service-related tasks must be done when the warmer weather comes around, from pest control to HVAC inspections. It can also be easy to forget or put off getting these services done. However, ensuring everything is checked, and up-to-date is essential for caring for your home and family.

Start your summer by scheduling all the necessary services at the beginning. It might feel like a lot at once, but you'll thank yourself later. Unexpected issues tend to have their way of popping up at the worst times. So, getting all the routine inspections and services out of the way is in your best interest so problems don't appear later.

Exterminator

With hotter days come the creepy-crawlies, unfortunately. Insects get woken up from their winter slumber, and many more are hatched after springtime. Basically, the summer is prime time for seeing bugs in your home.

To stay on top of keeping the spiders and centipedes out, make sure you schedule an exterminator to visit your house. You'll want to finish this at the beginning of summer, just before the masses of insects come out. This way, you'll already have your line of bug-spray protection creating a barrier around your home, keeping out unwanted pests.

The kind of exterminator-related services you need will heavily depend on where you live. If you live in a more rural area, you might need extra protection against mice and other rodents. If you live in a dry, desert-like climate, you'll need safeguards against scorpions and maybe tarantulas. Each type of place to live has its own kind of pests you have to deal with.

Mechanic

Another popular activity for the summer involves road trips or just getting out of the house more often. To do this in the modern age, most people tend to drive. However, before taking part in any adventures, you'll want to ensure your car is ready for the road.

Certain services for your vehicle should be routinely done, varying anywhere from annually to every six months. Getting the oil changed, tires rotated, and checking battery levels are just a few maintenance items to schedule. Additionally, changing the air filter and windshield wipers might be necessary. And some of these can apply to multiple kinds of vehicles, whether motorcycles, bicycles, or boats.

Here's one maintenance item you might not think about — checking tire pressure. This might come to mind with the cold weather since tires lose air pressure in the cold. However, did you know that the rising heat creates the opposite effect, making your tires over-inflate? This can be just as harmful to your car as underinflation, so you'll want to check your tires before any big road trip.

HVAC

When temperatures rise outside, people tend to seek a cool refuge inside. A stuffy, sweltering home is a recipe for disaster in the blistering heat. Before this even has a chance to happen, make sure to get your HVAC system inspected.

Having your air conditioning go out during the hottest time of the year can be a nightmare. Not to mention, it's also a safety hazard. Overheating is a serious condition that leads to heatstroke, which can land you in the hospital. Prioritize your health by scheduling a maintenance check-up for your HVAC system.

Window and Door Leaks

When it comes to scheduling maintenance services, getting your windows and doors checked might not come to mind. However, air and water leaks can be serious issues that can occur over time.

Heat causes materials like metal and wood to expand, meaning your house's walls could shift. This creates gaps in doors and windows that weren't there before. Consequently, this is how air and water leaks are made. They can be a serious problem during the summer because this season comes with thunderstorms and high heat.

Water leaking in can cause serious damage to your home, including water damage and wood rot. Hot air leaking in can counteract against your air conditioning, causing your HVAC system to run harder and more often. Both of these problems result in you spending more money. Avoid the fiasco by scheduling to check your windows and doors for leaks before the summer hits full season.

3. Keep Your Pets Protected

Your cats and dogs might love to run around outside in the sunshine. And during the summer, they'll probably beg you to do this even more often. However, with the outdoors comes health and safety hazards, including the dangers of fleas and ticks. Before letting your fur babies run off into the wild — protect them.

Stay on top of buying and administering your pets' flea and tick medications during the summer. Put your calendar to use by making a note of when you applied the medicine and when it will be due again. If you put this in your schedule, make sure to set reminders, too. Or, save yourself the trouble by subscribing to auto-shipments of your preferred flea and tick meds. You won't have to remember to buy it every month because it will show up at your door.

Before you leave town, make an appointment to have your pet checked at your local veterinarian.

4. Keep Yourself Protected

Now that you've got your pets taken care of, what about your own health? Are you one of the millions of people affected by seasonal allergies? If so, you'll want to prioritize your well-being this summer. Being plagued with watery eyes and a runny nose isn't a fun way to spend the season.

Keep on top of your allergies by setting reminders to take your allergy medication. You can also plan the same way for the whole family by syncing schedules. Make taking medicine a little more fun by taking it together. This will especially help if you have kids.

Additionally, make sure to set regular notifications to buy more medication. This way, you shouldn't ever run out. Staying on top of your medicine-taking is important to feel your best when allergies are involved. A slip-up can result in a day of coughing, sneezing, and stuffy noses. Save yourself the trouble by incorporating the medication into your daily summer routine, reinforced through reminders and scheduling.

You'll also want to ensure that any medicine is refilled for you, your spouse or partner, and your children before you leave town. A couple of weeks ago, I went on a cruise. I knew for two months when the cruise was. I also know that I can't go without an Rx patch called the Scapalomine Patch, or I get seasick. I waited until two days before leaving to call my Dr. for this medication and almost missed getting it. Plan ahead — and write it on your Calendar. Have medications filled and in your suitcase early.

Making Priorities Should Be a Priority

At the end of the day, having a great summer revolves around your choices. And this isn't just about where you'll vacation or what swimsuit to buy. Choosing to be responsible and prepared is more important in the long run. You'll save yourself from expenses and unfortunate situations.

And ultimately, it all comes down to staying on top of maintenance, your health, and making smart changes to your lifestyle. Additionally, utilizing scheduling software to set up reminders will be a lifesaver. So get prepared for the summer. You'll thank yourself later as you're relaxing in the sunshine.

