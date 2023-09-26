The pandemic initially brought about remote work as a temporary solution. Yet, it has been proven to be sustainable and beneficial to both employers and employees. This could explain why...

This story originally appeared on Calendar

The pandemic initially brought about remote work as a temporary solution. Yet, it has been proven to be sustainable and beneficial to both employers and employees. This could explain why a study by Stanford, Harvard, and other institutions supports the idea that remote work is becoming more and more common. It was found that 12.2% of job postings explicitly mention remote work in 2023, four times as many as before the pandemic.

However, job seekers should be aware that the 12.2% of job postings mentioning remote work is slightly lower than the 13.01% mentioning remote work in November 2022. This suggests that employers are advertising remote work less frequently.

Despite that, remote work appears to have a bright future. Approximately 22% of the American workforce will work remotely by 2025, according to Upwork. In this projection, remote work arrangements are projected to continue to shift slowly, but steadily.

How come? The future of remote work will be determined by several factors:

Hybrid work is on the rise . Employees can now work some days remotely and other days in the office as part of hybrid work arrangements. Taking advantage of remote work while addressing challenges such as isolation and lack of collaboration is a good compromise for companies.

Despite this, business leaders in the United States are discussing the increasing challenge of finding skilled employees and how to keep them long-term. Employees with certain job-related skills are in high demand. Using distributed and remote teams can be beneficial to the bottom line for the best and most innovative companies.

However, what is the difference between remote and distributed teams? Aren’t they the same if they’re both composed of virtual teams?

To put it simply, no. There is a fundamental difference between distributed and remote teams. As such, to be an effective business leader, you should understand how distributed and remote teams differ.

Distributed Teams 101

In a distributed team, people work together on a project or task but are not physically present at the same time. They can be working from different countries, cities, or even different parts of the same city. Depending on the situation, distributed teams can include full-time employees, contractors, or freelancers.

Unlike traditional teams, distributed teams do not require team members to report to headquarters or regional offices. In general, this is a 100% virtual office.

What is the best way for distributed teams to communicate and connect with one another? The team uses tools like video conferencing, instant messaging, and project management software.

Distributed teams have some of the following key characteristics:

Each team member is located in a different geographical location. They may live in different time zones, are from different cultures, and have different work-life balances.

Examples of distributed teams include:

An international team of software developers.

To provide 24/7 customer support, a team of customer service representatives is located in different time zones.

A global marketing team that works with freelancers and contractors.

In a product team, engineers, designers, and product managers work in separate offices.

The pros and cons of distributed teams.

A distributed team can provide several benefits, including:

Having access to a larger pool of talent. Regardless of the location, companies can hire the best candidates.

There are, however, some challenges associated with distributed teams, including:

Problems with communication. Team members who do not interact face-to-face can find it challenging to build relationships and trust.

It is still possible to work effectively with distributed teams, despite the challenges. Distributed teams can be a flexible and adaptable tool for companies when properly planned and implemented.

To manage a distributed team, follow these tips:

Establish clear expectations and goals. Make sure everyone understands the goals of the project and what is expected of them.

If you decide to form a distributed team, be sure to carefully weigh the benefits and challenges. It is possible to have a successful distributed team if you plan and execute them carefully.

Remote Teams 101

There are some similarities between remote teams and distributed teams. It is not uncommon for remote team members to work in more than one location, just like distributed teams.

In contrast to distributed teams, remote teams generally have a central or regional office where employees can work full- or part-time. Whether the team is for sales, customer service, or call centers, businesses have many options for setting up remote teams.

Here are some examples:

Some team members work remotely, while most work on-site.

Occasionally, a member of the team works on-site while the rest work from home.

The team primarily works on-site, but some team members work remotely part-time or full-time.

Each team member works for the same manager, regardless of where they are located. In some cases, companies may use remote teams for sales or support personnel who are inherently required to work outdoors most of the time due to space constraints or the nature of their work.

The pros and cons of remote teams.

Remote teams have the following benefits:

Flexibility and work-life balance are improved. With an internet connection, remote workers can work from anywhere and set their own hours. Many people find it difficult to work a traditional office schedule due to their families, health issues, or other commitments.

There are several challenges in working with remote teams, including the following:

Communication. Having team members located in different locations can make communication more difficult. A clear and regular communication channel, such as instant messaging, video conferencing, and email, is vital.

It is possible to have very successful remote teams despite the challenges. To create and maintain productive, efficient, and engaged remote teams, companies must carefully plan and implement the right strategies.

For effective remote team management, here are some tips:

Set clear expectations and goals. Ensure everyone on the team understands what is expected of them and what the team’s goals are.

You can reap the many benefits that remote teams offer if you can manage them effectively. As a result, the productivity, efficiency, and engagement of remote teams are higher than those based in offices. Additionally, they can improve employee morale and save companies money.

How to Choose Between Distributed Teams or Remote Teams

The terms “distributed teams” and “remote teams” are often used interchangeably. However, there is a key difference between them.

Distributed teams have members located in different parts of the world. Remote teams, on the other hand, are made up of members who may work from different places around the world, but who may also work from a central location.

To help you determine whether you should choose distributed teams or remote teams, consider these factors:

Nature of the work. In some cases, remote work is more suitable than in others. Developing software, for example, can be done remotely effectively. Others, however, require employees to be available at a central location, such as customer service.

In the end, your organization’s needs determine which team is best for your organization: distributed or remote. You may still want to consider hybrid approaches, with some team members working remotely and others working onsite.

FAQs

How do distributed teams differ from remote teams?

All members of a distributed team work remotely from different locations, and there is no central office. On the other hand, remote teams can have a central office, but some members may work from home.

What are the pros and cons of distributed teams?

Pros:

Increased access to talent. No matter where the team is located, distributed teams have access to a broader pool of talent.

Cons:

Communication challenges. Due to time zone differences and cultural barriers, communication can be more difficult in distributed teams.

What are the pros and cons of remote teams?

Pros:

Increased employee satisfaction. Employees with remote teams can achieve a better work-life balance and have more flexibility.

Cons:

Isolation. Employees who work remotely may feel isolated from their colleagues and the company’s culture.

How do you effectively collaborate with remote and distributed teams?

For effective collaboration with remote and distributed teams, follow these tips:

Use the right tools. Using video conferencing, project management software, and instant messaging can all help teams collaborate remotely.

How do you manage distributed teams?

For managing distributed teams, here are some tips:

Establish clear goals and objectives. Team members should be aware of what they are working towards.

Image Credit: Andrea Piacquadio; Pexels; Thank you!

The post Distributed vs. Remote Teams: Understanding the Differences appeared first on Calendar.