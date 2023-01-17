How to Select a Video Conference Background

Video conferencing and live-streaming are commonplace now, but having a pleasant, visually appealing background is still crucial to your success.

A bespoke background not only serves as a stunning film backdrop but also provides an excellent first impression. Your remote meeting will benefit significantly from a wise background mural choice. Thankfully we are mostly out of the pandemic times, but such attention to detail indicates you are a player, not merely a poseur.

But what precisely constitutes a decent video conference backdrop? Here are some video backdrop ideas to guarantee you have the best video conferencing background.

Why is it essential to have a video background in video interviews or conference calls?

When performing a video interview from home, remotely joining a conference call, or presenting a webinar, your backdrop and the surroundings you’re in must be areas as polished as you are.

Is there a dog running around in the background? What do you have on your coffee table? Are they toys strewn across the floor? People are naturally drawn to these details since the surroundings shine out just as much as the person on camera.

Because first impressions are crucial, you should create a video conference background that symbolizes you and your brand. Therefore, it should show how you want others to see you. It’s good to have a babysitter at the house during your meetings so that you can concentrate on what has to be done. Childhood will not be ruined for your kids because you lock the office door when you have an essential meeting.

How to Make a Video Backdrop for Your Home Office

1. Select a Background

Wallpaper murals are a fantastic method to create a professional video background in your home office. With an infinite number of themes, photos, and styles to choose from, you can select a video conference background that matches both your preferences and your career.

Try a few of these. Share a peaceful time with your employees and customers using green designs, such as a forest wallpaper mural. Green colors provide a glimpse of the vast outdoors and produce a feeling of peace and relaxation.

With a green screen mural, you can instantly change your environment. You may pretend to be relaxing on a tropical beach, visiting iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower or the Golden Gate Bridge, or sitting in an elegant and contemporary conference room. It is all up to you.

You can stay focused on the work at hand with a clean design, such as a geometric mural wallpaper. A home office’s clean lines and angles give a sleek, contemporary vibe. Therefore, choose neutral hues, such as black-and-white or pastels, to keep your area uncluttered and fresh.

With a globe map wallpaper mural, you may create a worldwide, well-traveled mood during your next video conference. They not only make you seem more stylish and sophisticated but also make you appear more academic and professional.

An excellent upscale office setting with sofas and a great bookcase also makes a good choice for meetings.

Select Pleasing Background for Videos Image Credit: Eberhard Grossgasteiger; Pexels; Thank you! 2. Select Appealing Color Avoid over-powering patterns and bright colors when choosing the appropriate backdrop color for video conferencing. Colors that are too bright, such as yellow, orange, or red, may be unattractive and distracting. Think about using science-based color selection. On video conferencing, neutral tones such as navy blue, light gray, and soft white look best and are easiest on the eyes. However, I have a coworker who has the most intriguing meeting backdrops. She shared with me that she sets her small office up in the bathroom for meetings and changes the shower curtain to use as an interesting backdrop.

3. Optimize Your Lighting

Your video-conferencing backdrop is only as lovely as your lighting. The ideal area to set video call lighting in your home office is immediately in front of you, behind the computer screen.

Take advantage of available light sources and balance the light directed at you; a lamp on each side of you is an easy method to do this. Use natural light if it is accessible in your home office setup. Place your camera so that the window is directly in front of your face.

4. Mount Your Camera

You must ensure to set up your camera correctly to show off your video conference backdrop successfully. Head-on and eye-level are the most likable and most pleasing camera angles. Therefore, use a monitor stand, a stack of books, or a stool to do this, then position your camera appropriately.

Note that just your body, shoulders, and head should be visible in the video. Always take your cue from Hollywood — watch what is shown in most Hollywood film frames and try to mimic the look for yourself.

Make sure that you upgrade your old camera. The new cameras have light rings and all kinds of goodies that help you look your best.

5. Organize

Finally, ensure everything in your remote backdrop is clean and orderly. For example, leave any personal belongings that look unprofessional out of sight. Keep an eye out for over-cluttering. You should still be the center of attention, so keep it simple and select your environment for a professional home office video backdrop. It’s essential to know your audience and remember to be professional at all times.

Using a wallpaper mural as a video conference background can communicate the message of success whether you’re working from home, vlogging, generating YouTube videos, or creating other social media material.

Sign up for a niche artistic newsletter to get weekly mural inspiration emails straight to your inbox for more useful how-tos and innovative customer examples. Spend a little time thinking about what you want to convey with your home studio and how you want to be perceived. Watch a few videos and podcasts to see the differences that people have come up with — then make your background the best it can be.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Gustavo Fring; Pexels; Thank you!

