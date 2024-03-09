⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Touch Platform organizes the first international Digital Design Festival Touch.RGB

On April 11, the foundation will be laid for Touch RGB, the first international digital design festival in Georgia, at the New Theater.

The main objective of the festival is to promote local and regional design communities and foster the development of design skills and collaborative capabilities.

Touch RGB this year features 11 international star-studded lineups, including:

  1. Pablo Stainley - Founder of MUSHO,
  2. Jonas Lempa - President of the Awwwards jury and founder of Taikonauten, Berlin
  3. Fonz Morris - Netflix California,
  4. Ferdi Alıcı - OUCHHH
  5. DINES® - Studio BLUP
  6. Vasjen Katro - Founder of Baugasm
  7. Cleber De Campos - Pentagram
  8. Alon Chitayat - Animation Studio
  9. Pedro Messias - Founder/Creative Director of OMSE
  10. Sofia Papadopoulou - Art Director/Graphic Designer, Awwward Jury Member
  11. Jimmy Elias - Founder of SJE, UX Traine

The festival has 3 main themes, according to which speakers were selected:

  1. UI/UX Design
  2. Generative Design - (Creative, AI, New Media)
  3. Immersive Design

The one-day Touch RGB celebration will be packed with keynote presentations, panel discussions, portfolio reviews, workshops, networking, side events, inspiration, engaging discussions and entertainment.

As part of the Festival another big planned activity is Design Bootcamp powered by Chateau Mukhrani - a Getaway trip, which will take place on April 12-14 and will be a 3-day retreat on the topic of UX design with a program of workshops. More details will be shared soon.

Main Partners: Georgia Travel, Chateau Mukhrani, DBlock, Adjaragroup, GIPA, Tbilisi Unesco City of Media Arts

Media Partners: Entrepreneur, Marketer.ge, Forbes.ge, Next.on.ge, AT.ge.

For tickets and other updates, keep an eye on the official pages of the festival: https://touch.ge/touchrgb

Website: https://touch.ge/touchrgb

FB Event: https://fb.me/e/3euASLLSs
