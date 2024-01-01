Entrepreneur Georgia
Digital Construction Forum 2023 Held for the First Time in Georgia
The event gave the interested parties an opportunity to get acquainted with world practices and learn more about digitalization of construction
Globalize Silicon Valley Conference will be held at Google Cloud Campus, Silicon Valley
Bridging Georgian Innovation with the World
Kamkhadze PA: Immigration for individuals with Extraordinary Abilities and Achievements
Recognized as one of the Miami's 2023 Best Immigration Law Firms
Navigating Challenges and Seizing Opportunities: Insights from Georgian Wine Industry expert Natia Metreveli
Drawing from her seasoned leadership in this sector, Natia not only sheds light on the captivating essence of Georgian wine but also explores the challenges and promising opportunities in international markets.