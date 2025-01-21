Here's how fostering respect, leveraging the right tools and embracing diverse working styles can help you successfully lead a tech-forward team that spans generations.

Running a team now is like running a kitchen with chefs from all over the world. Each person comes with their own recipe, their own tools and their own approach. Add to that the fact that technology is reinventing the way we get work done every five minutes or so, and you've got yourself a situation. But here's the thing: It's not about whether anyone is right or wrong; it's about making sure everyone cooks an excellent meal together.

Let's cut to the chase about leading teams that span generations and are plugged in. It's not about understanding which Gen Zs use TikTok or who prefers email to Slack. It's about navigating different mindsets and working styles while leveraging the tech tools at our disposal. So, let's get into the nitty-gritty of what really works.

Start with what matters — respect

Before we discuss technology or processes, let's talk about respect. Managing a multi-generational team (millennials, Gen X, baby boomers and Gen Z) isn't a question of pandering to stereotypes. Everyone simply wants to feel seen and appreciated. As a manager, if everyone works like they have something to bring, you've already won half the battle.

Instead of making assumptions that older folks hate tech or younger folks can't concentrate, ask questions. "What do you require to do your best work?" is a great place to start. You'd be amazed how frequently the reason has nothing to do with their age.

Set clear expectations for tech use

We all know the type — the one who Slack messages you, emails you and then calls you just to ensure you got the memo. That's why clear communication rules come into play. How will your team utilize technology? For example:

Slack or Teams to communicate quick updates and ask questions

Use emails for long explanations or noninternal discussions

Establish "tech-free" zones or times if constant pings are turning into a productivity killer

Let them know that it's not control; it's efficiency. As soon as they realize it saves time, everyone loves a good process.

Match tech to the task, not the person

Some people are naturally good with tech; others are not. That's fine. Don't make the mistake of assuming what technology can or can't be used based on age. Instead, focus on the task. If you are managing a sales team, Salesforce or HubSpot makes sense. If you'll be operating a creative team, something like Figma or Adobe Cloud makes sense.

Bring in new tools focused on the job, not the cohort. Offer training sessions that are appropriate for all levels of skill sets. Assemble a team of tech lovers and have them collaborate with those who may require some assistance. It's not so much age as it is a state of mind.

Recognize different work styles

Here's the thing: Generations may have a different approach to work, but at the end of the day, everyone has the same desire for success. For example, older members of the team may benefit from detailed, step-by-step instructions. Younger people may flourish with fewer structures and the chance to play around. Neither is wrong.

As a manager, it's your job to mix these styles. For instance:

Design hybrid workflows that balance integration and freedom. Using project management tools (e.g., Trello, Asana or Monday.com) makes task visibility easy for everyone involved in the project. Those who thrive on structure will appreciate the timetables and those who thrive on freedom will appreciate the choice of what they prioritize.

Make feedback a two-way street

If all you're feeding back is top-down, you're missing out. Gen Z and millennials especially value workplaces where they feel as if their voices are heard. On the other hand, older generations have years worth of experience that share the same potential for game-changing work if used correctly.

Build a two-way feedback loop

Hold routine one-on-ones to talk about performance, struggles and ideas

Use anonymous surveys to find out what's working and what's not.

Provide opportunities for cross-generational mentoring. Give a Gen Z employee and a baby boomer a set of ears and watch the learning unfold on both sides.

Tech can't replace trust

Let's get one thing straight: Technology is a tool, not a solution. You could have the best project management software or the fanciest AI tools, but if your team members don't trust you or each other, none of it will make a difference.

Make sure to invest in building relationships. Hold casual team check-ins, celebrate wins (big and small), and don't be afraid to admit when you don't know something. Trust is founded on honesty, and that's free.

AI: Friend or foe?

This is where things get spicy. The landscape is changing with workplace AI tools such as ChatGPT, Notion AI and many others debuting. AI isn't here to replace jobs; it's here to augment them. However, how you roll out AI to a team is what matters most.

Take one step at a time: Use AI for repetition, like scheduling, generating reports and even drafting emails.

Be transparent: Explain what the tool can and can't do. This helps mitigate fears, especially among older team members who may view AI as a challenge.

Encourage experimentation: Have team members play with AI tools. The more comfortable they become, the more likely they'll figure out how to use them efficiently.

Conflict isn't a bad thing

If you're managing different generations … disagreements will happen. One person thinks the old way of doing things is fine, and another wants to take a modern approach. Do not blanket conflict; use it as a way to innovate.

Promote candid conversations about what's going well and what's not. Hot debates are a great source of ideas. Just ensure that the conversation remains respectful.

Lead by example

If you run a tech-forward team, you need to talk. If you want your team to utilize a novel CRM, learn it first. To get them to embrace AI, demonstrate how you're using it. Leadership is not about barking orders; it is about setting the tone.

Running multi-generational, tech-driven teams isn't rocket science but does require work. Respect, communication and flexibility are your best pals. Prioritize what each individual can contribute, not the labels associated with their age. Technology is to make our work easier, not harder. And at the end of the day, do also remember that all human beings really want is to feel like they make a difference.

You have the tools and the talent. Now, it's time to put it all together.