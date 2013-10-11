Starbucks CEO Launches Petition to End Government Shutdown Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks, will give customers the opportunity to sign a petition calling for an end to the government shutdown.

By Lyneka Little

Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

Howard Schultz, the CEO of Starbucks, wants customers of the coffee chain to sign a petition to put government employees back to work.

On Thursday, the company announced plans to offer customers at its stores to sign a petition to halt the government shutdown.

"What has become clear to me over these past few days – aside from the continued dysfunction we see from our elected leaders – is the sad and striking realization that the American people have no platform with which to voice their frustration with Washington and the current stalemate that threatens our nation," Schultz wrote in a letter posted to the company website.

"The fact that the government's 'We the People' initiative website has shut down due to a lack of funding says everything about the irresponsible and untenable situation our political leadership has created across America," he continued.

The outspoken leader of the global coffee chain wrote that the petition will request that "congress reopen our government to serve the people, pay our debts on time to avoid another financial crisis, and pass a bipartisan and comprehensive long-term budget deal by the end of the year."

Customers can also visit http://www.cometogetherpetition.com/ to sign an online petition.

The CEO of Starbucks has been quite vocal in recent weeks. Earlier this week, Schultz penned an open letter calling for civility and leadership and encouraging discourse among politicians to "bring a solution to the current stalemate." In an effort to encourage people to work together, the popular coffee chain began offering a free cup of joe to anyone who buys a beverage for someone else.

