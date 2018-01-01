Lyneka Little

Is a freelance writer in New York. She's written about personal finance and small business for such publications as The Wall Street Journal, MainStreet.com, Walletpop.com, People magazine. She also works as a freelance producer covering money at ABCNews.com. Little attended Howard University where she studied journalism. She loves drinking wine and tweeting, preferably at the same time. Follow Little on Twitter @Lyneka.
Ready for Anything
Jon Lech Johansen (a.k.a. 'DVD-Jon') on Starting Up as a Self-Taught Engineer
A self-taught engineer turned entrepreneur who helped unlock protected DVDs in the '90s shares his thoughts on programming, startup VISAs and whom he admires in tech.
Finance
Young Entrepreneurs on How to Spend Your First $1 Million
If you're in the rarefied position of being able to attract investor dollars, these three young founders have some advice for you.
Technology
Google's Eric Schmidt Posts Advice on Switching From iPhone to Android
Google Chairman Eric Schmidt published step-by-step instructions on how to make the switch from iPhone to Android.
Growth Strategies
Cell Phone Calls During Flights: Best Idea or Worst Idea Ever?
Love it or hate it, chatting on your cell phone during a flight could soon become a reality.
Technology
Microsoft Sells Google-Bashing Mugs, T-Shirts on its Website
Microsoft has taken its year-long campaign against Google to the next level, selling "Scroogled"-branded merchandise on its website.
Technology
Bill Gates Gets Teary-Eyed Talking About Search for New Microsoft CEO
Microsoft's co-founder had an emotional moment during the company's annual shareholders meeting yesterday.
Growth Strategies
Europe Approves 3G and LTE Broadband on Flights
The European Commission has granted airlines permission to offer passengers 3G and LTE networks in flight.
Technology
Finally: Google Chrome Users Can Pinpoint Which Tab Is Making That Annoying Sound
Google Chrome users can now quickly identify which of their open browser tabs is playing video or music.
Growth Strategies
Amazon Teams Up With USPS to Offer Sunday Delivery
Amazon customers in some parts of the U.S. can now get packages every day of the week.
Marketing
Justin Bieber Gets a Case of Startup Fever
The 19-year-old pop star reportedly led a $1.1 million seed round for a new social network called Shots of Me.
Technology
Ashton Kutcher's Latest Role: Lenovo Product Engineer
The highest-paid actor on television has signed on to develop and market Lenovo's Yoga line of tablets.
Technology
More People to Get Google Glass as Explorer Program Expands
Tech lovers desperate to get their hands on Google's wearable computer may soon have the chance – that is, if they know the right people.
Marketing
President Obama's Twitter Links Hacked
President Obama's Twitter links were compromised on Monday in an apparent attack by the Syrian Electronic Army.
Technology
Tesla Nabs Apple Hardware Exec to Lead Vehicle Development
Just a week after eBay lured Apple e-commerce executive RJ Pittman to join its ranks, Apple has lost another member of its executive team.
Entrepreneurs
Richard Branson: I Cried When I Sold Virgin Records
At the 40th celebration of Virgin Records, billionaire business mogul Richard Branson recalled crying when he sold the record label more than 20 years ago.