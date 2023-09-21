Access 15-Minute Book Summaries for Just $59.97 Ahead of Fall Learn new things in your spare time with this summary app.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

As an entrepreneur, free time is incredibly rare. According to FreeStage, you likely work an average of 52 hours a week — a much larger number than a standard 9-to-5. But if you find yourself mindlessly scrolling your phone in those priceless periods of time and would like to implement a new routine, it may be time to check out Headway.

Make sure you're flexing your brain muscles and learning something new thanks to Headway Premium, an educational mobile app that breaks best-selling nonfiction books down in convenient 15-minute segments, designed so even the busiest workers can fit into their schedule. Right now ahead of fall, you can get inspired with a lifetime subscription to the premium plan for the best price online, only $59.97 (reg. $299) with no coupon code needed, now through October 2.

With Headway, you can make your spare time count as you digest their 15-minute summaries and learn key ideas and insights on a wide variety of topics. This app is easy to pop on your device and read whenever you have any down time, but if you don't feel like reading, you can also take advantage of their video format or audio summaries, as Headway makes it easy to digest the content.

You don't have to just take our word for it, there are more than 15 million users already expanding their minds with Headway. They're all finding out how easy it can be to learn something new and potentially even gain knowledge that could improve your career with this simple self-growth tool. And while you won't be able to read the entire book, Headway's summaries provide the basics. You can discover categories that you'd like to dive deeper into and potentially discover your next favorite book.

Embrace learning in your free time in time for fall with this lifetime subscription to Headway Premium, just $59.97 — the best price online — until October 2 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle E-learning Audio books

Most Popular

See all
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Why the Next Crypto Bull Run Will Be Like Nothing We've Ever Experienced

We are on the precipice of what could be the greatest transfer of wealth that has ever happened in human history.

By Solo Ceesay
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

'I Don't Make Decisions Based on Money': Yankees Great CC Sabathia on Taking Chances That Define Your Character

The future Hall of Fame pitcher discusses his personal philosophy of doing things for the right reasons.

By Dan Bova
Living

I Sold My House to Work Remotely on a Cruise Ship for 3 Years — and I May Stay Aboard Even Longer. Here's What My Life Will Look Like.

I was fantasizing about going on an around-the-world cruise. Then I saw an ad that could make it my reality.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Bank of America Is Raising Its Minimum Wage — Up 53% Since 2017. Here's What Full-Time Salaries Will Look Like.

The North Carolina-based company said it's increased its minimum hourly rate at least five times in the past six years.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Your Ultimate Research Guide to the Crucial Steps Before Buying a Franchise

If you're thinking about becoming a franchisee, find out what you're getting yourself into by reviewing this quick guide.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Elon Musk's Neuralink Is Now Officially Cleared to Start Brain Chip Implants — Here's Who Qualifies For the Trial

The billionaire's company is beginning the first round of human trials.

By Emily Rella