Get 15 Bottles of Wine for $55 This Black Friday With this deal, you'll get your first order for less than $6 per bottle before tax and shipping.

Entrepreneurs surely must entertain from time to time, either to woo a potential client, to show off one's success, or just for the fun of it. And when you're entertaining, you'll need wine! This Black Friday, take advantage of a limited-time deal on wine delivered to your door. Through December 14, you can get your first order from Swirl Wines for less than $6 per bottle before tax and shipping.

Swirl Wines is a South African company that specializes in sourcing the world's finest wines and delivering them to customers at extraordinary discounts. This wine club is a great way to explore the wine of the world, but you don't have to make a commitment this Black Friday. You can just order once and get 15 bottles for less than $6 each.

This mixed case is one of Swirl's most popular options, combining white, red, and rosé that are perfect for various occasions. Having a dinner party, pairing with a nice homemade meal, sipping by the pool — you name it, you'll have a wine for that moment in this pack.

Some of the highlights include vintages from vintners such as Doe's Run, Bow & Baker Wine Company, Florette Grove Cellars, Lark's Tryst, Messrs. & Co., Dos Zapatos, and Gable & Plain. You'll get six white wines, six red wines, and three rosés in your box. Many of these brands are award-winners and cover a wide range of flavor profiles, so you're sure to find something you love.

Take a wine tour with a company boasting 4.5/5 stars on Trustpilot.

Now through December 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a voucher for a mixed case of 15 wines from Swirl Wines for 75% off $225 at just $54.97 before tax and shipping, which is applied upon redemption.

