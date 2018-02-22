Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

How to Become More Appreciative and Attract More Success By becoming more appreciative, you attract more for which to be thankful.

By Jack Canfield

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield breaks down how you can become more appreciative in your daily life. And since the Law of Attraction states that like objects or emotions attract each other, you will naturally attract more into your life you can be grateful for.

Canfield recommends you should start by setting a specific time each day to consciously appreciate everything you encounter. If you're not mindful, you will forget and fall out of the pattern in a short amount of time.

Then, Canfield says you should focus on appreciating simple things, like the people you pass on the road.

Click play to learn more.

