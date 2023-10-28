Learn to Play Guitar with This $20 Training Bundle Give the gift of music this holiday season.

By Entrepreneur Store

Running a business is stressful, and our personal lives can be too. According to the California Conservatory of Music, playing an instrument can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It can also build confidence that will radiate into other facets of your life. Unleash the inner rockstar in yourself or a musically inclined family member with this 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle. For a limited time, it's just $19.99 (reg. $480).

You'll get 12 multi-lesson courses totaling more than 77 hours of content. Novices can start with the Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course, which aims to get beginners reading tabs, playing open and barre chords, learning notes, performing solos over songs, and more.

Another avenue to explore is songwriting. This bundle offers the course Songwriting for the Curious Guitarist, which teaches you to write your own songs on the guitar, arrange chords, and more. It also gives you access to secret songwriting tricks you can utilize.

Users of all levels will get trained in guitar techniques, which goes over the most important of them. You will learn sweep picking, sliding and bending, vibrato, trills, natural and artificial harmonics, and more, and you'll also get guidance in developing your own style.

From playing children's songs to jazz, blues, and Christmas songs, there's a lot of ground covered that can help even the busiest entrepreneur decompress after a long day of work. It also makes a thoughtful holiday gift for the music man or woman on your list.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn to play the guitar from the comfort of your own home at a very affordable price.

Get The 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle for just $19.99 (reg. $480) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.
