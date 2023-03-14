Science-Backed Techniques to Achieving Your Full Revenue Potential

Amina Al Tai, an expert on mindset and business coaching, shares tips and strategies to help you unlock your full revenue potential.

I help entrepreneurs build their personal brand and revenue. And although that may seem daunting, the process is relatively simple. You just need to leverage my A.T.M. model.

Actions - The activities you must perform to be successful

Tools - The applications and resources that increase the impact of your work

Mindset - The self-perception or belief you hold about yourself

Pretty straightforward right? Well, I've noticed most people tend to prioritize actions and tools while they almost ignore the importance of mindset. Here's the issue with that; your mindset can tank your chances of success way sooner than any external challenges.

Sure, you might know you need to build your email list. That's an action to take. And you may determine that you need an email marketing program to help you send and optimize your newsletter. As you may have guessed, that's a tool.

But what happens if you start thinking "I'm never going to figure out how to use this email marketing program" or "I'm not sure if I have useful information to share"?

This is why mindset is so critical. It allows you to push through those self-limiting beliefs so you can take on new challenges and continue to grow on a personal and professional level.

And, that's exactly what I chatted with Amina AlTai during this week's episode of the Launch Your Business podcast. Amina is an expert on leadership, mindset and business coaching. And as you'll notice, she clearly wants you to win.

During our conversation, which is full of techniques you can immediately apply, AlTai provides input on:

Developing a money mindset and charging your true value

Increasing endurance to push through extended challenges

Removing upper limits that decrease your impact

Identifying and capitalizing on your zone of genius

I'll share one of my key takeaways from our chat below.

Your mindset can have a negative impact on your clients and revenue

Amina says that on a sales call, it's not just about your money mindset. It's also about the mindset of your prospective client.

Unfortunately, if your mindset leads you to believe you're not good enough or you just want to get a "yes" out of the client, you'll accidentally project lack or scarcity.

This is why you need to believe in yourself and your offer wholeheartedly. If you don't believe that you can bring a transformation to your client, you need to dig in deep to understand where that story is coming from. Fortunately, Amina provides guidance on how to do so during our conversation.

Once you've developed your own money mindset, you can coach your potential clients through their potential fears and limiting beliefs. This will allow you to close more deals and deliver better results.

Next steps

Ready to learn more from Amina? First, listen to the full interview below.

Then, be sure to check out her new podcast Amina Change Your Life. She serves up bite-sized lessons and inspiration on career, entrepreneurship, ethical wealth building, and well-being.

You can also learn more from Amina by visiting her website and following her on Instagram.

Have any questions or suggestions for upcoming episodes? Feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn or Instagram!