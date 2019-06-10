The Secret to Setting Successful Long-Term Business Goals

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says that the daily turbulence of the business landscape has lead many executives to only look at problems in the short-term, and because of this, they only make a little headway towards goals that will truly matter in the long-term.

Setting clear goals is the first step to thinking ahead. As a leader, your ability to give your employees a clear sense of direction of their work is important. Tracy mentions many employees unmotivated due to a lack of goals.

That's why you can use the acronym G.O.S.P.A -- which stands for goals, objectives, strategies, priorities and activities -- to both set your direction and communicate your vision to your employees.

Click to learn more about the method and setting long-term goals.

