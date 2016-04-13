Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

YouTube Fitness Star Cassey Ho's 3 Quick Health Tips For Busy Entrepreneurs The popular pilates instructor says these are the essential cornerstones of staying fit and eating right when you're on a tight schedule.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With two hot startups to run and 3 million YouTube fans to keep engaged, Cassey Ho is one busy entrepreneur. She juggles duties as the CEO and founder of Blogilates and oGorgeous Inc. That double-duty involves consistently choreographing new workout videos, designing fitness products and creating healthy recipes -- all between media appearances and speaking engagements.

Growing her business during most of her waking hours, the popular pilates instructor and healthy eating advocate admits that even she is sometimes tempted to skip workouts and eat empty calories on the go. To stay on track, the 29-year-old Los Angeles resident tries her best to stick to a daily health regimen. Her routine involves three key steps: working out in a way that she loves, drinking lots of water and munching on filling veggies. With a little discipline and time, she says it's a simple formula most time-strapped entrepreneurs can follow.

"With so much to do, sometimes we lose track of what we eat and don't squeeze in our exercise," she told Entrepreneur at a recent Virgin Atlantic event with Richard Branson in Los Angeles. "But, if you fall off track, if you keep it simple with only a few steps, it's easy to pick it back up again. No matter how many times you fall, just keep getting up. The next time will be better and you'll be stronger for it. Don't quit!"

To learn more about Ho's three quick health tips, check out the short video above.
