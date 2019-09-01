Startups Magazine: September 2019

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - September 2019
With Girlboss, Sophia Amoruso Is Using Past Failures to Fuel Her Latest Success

And she's launching a brand new social network to help other women thrive.

To Succeed, Just Follow This Six-Step Plan

Stuck trying to figure out what's next? Just start moving.

The Best Ideas Are the Ones That Make the Least Sense

Think business is all about rational thought and logic? Think again -- and to find the biggest, best ideas, start thinking way outside the box.

Teen Entrepreneurs Learn to Embrace Failure. Can Adults?
Young Entrepreneur

Teen Entrepreneurs Learn to Embrace Failure. Can Adults?

Grownup founders can learn plenty from their teenage counterparts.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee
Franchises

Why This Oakland Cop Became a Subway Franchisee

Kiesha Haggerty has found the two worlds to be surprisingly complementary.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
Four Tech Founders Share Their Low-Tech Strategies For Success
Innovation Now

Four Tech Founders Share Their Low-Tech Strategies For Success

Owning an innovative technology is just one part of building a successful startup.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 5 min read
She Was Rejected On Shark Tank. Then She Used That To Her Advantage.

She Was Rejected On Shark Tank. Then She Used That To Her Advantage.

Melissa Butler knew her line of brightly colored lipsticks would be a hit. So when the beauty industry ignored her, she kept moving forward.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
6 Ways to Launch a Business
Success Strategies

6 Ways to Launch a Business

What's the best way to tell the world that your company exists and is open for business? Six entrepreneurs share their strategies and stories.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
How to Make Smart Hires on a Tight Budget
Hiring Employees

How to Make Smart Hires on a Tight Budget

Growing a team is an important (and intimidating) step for a startup. And when money is tight, the pressure is on to get every hire right.
Adam Bornstein Founder of Pen Name Consulting | 4 min read
This Franchisee Ditched a High-Powered Corporate Career to Run Her Own Cycling Studios
Franchises

This Franchisee Ditched a High-Powered Corporate Career to Run Her Own Cycling Studios

Lisa Locker spent decades climbing the corporate ladder. But as a CycleBar franchisee, she's found a whole new challenge.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
