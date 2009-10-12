📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Ex-Googler Launching $5 Million VC Fund Chris Sacca goes from angel investor and Google employee to venture capitalist.

entrepreneur daily

Related Links
Google Losing Wireless Guru Chris Sacca

Make Sure Your VC Isn't a Jerk

Taking VC Money Isn't Always a Horrible Mistake
Ex-Google employee Chris Sacca, who has made several angel investments, is closing a venture capital fund, TechCrunch's Michael Arrington reports.

The fund will be around $5 million, making relatively small investments from $50,000 to $150,000 per deal. Some of Sacca's current investments, including Twitter, will be moved to the fund, Arrington says.

Many of Sacca's investments are in the social media/mobile/sharing/self-publishing industries, including Tumblr rival Posterous, URL shortener Bit.ly, email publishing tool FanBridge, and Twitter, so it seems logical that some of his next investments could be in the same areas.

Sacca's last job at Google was "Head of Special Initiatives," where he worked on Google's wireless projects, like "opening" part of the FCC's latest spectrum auction, and its Mountain View wi-fi network. He also "spearheaded many of Google's business development and M&A transactions," according to his public Google profile.

More recently, he spent a big part of July bumming around France with Lance Armstrong's team during the Tour de France. (We wouldn't be surprised if Armstrong was an investor in Sacca's fund.)

Via

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Coworkers-Turned-Friends Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — Now It's a 'Full Hustle' Earning Over $20 Million a Year: 'Jump in With Both Feet'

Achal Patel and Russell Gong met at a large consulting firm and "bonded over a shared vision to create a mission-led company."

By Amanda Breen
Productivity

Want to Be More Productive? Here's How Google Executives Structure Their Schedules

These five tactics from inside Google will help you focus and protect your time.

By Jason Feifer
Side Hustle

How to Turn Your Hobby Into a Successful Business

A hobby, interest or charity project can turn into a money-making business if you know the right steps to take.

By Bidhan Baruah
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

These Are the 10 Most Profitable Cities for Airbnb Hosts, According to a New Report

Here's where Airbnb property owners and hosts are making the most money.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

An Iconic Las Vegas Casino Is Shuttering This Summer After 34 Years

The Mirage will close on July 17.

By Emily Rella