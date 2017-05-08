Why it's important to keep your cash, cards and change in order.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and financial expert Brittney Castro explains how to organize your wallet. It might sound simplistic, but by keeping your wallet clean and in working order, you can take the first step toward valuing your money and actually saving going forward.

Click play to learn how to stay organized and keep your money where it should be -- with you.

