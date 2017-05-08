How to Organize Your Wallet Why it's important to keep your cash, cards and change in order.

By Brittney Castro

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and financial expert Brittney Castro explains how to organize your wallet. It might sound simplistic, but by keeping your wallet clean and in working order, you can take the first step toward valuing your money and actually saving going forward.

Click play to learn how to stay organized and keep your money where it should be -- with you.

Watch more videos from Financially Wise Women's Brittney Castro on her YouTube channel here.

Wavy Line
Brittney Castro

Founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women

Brittney Castro is the founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women, a Los Angeles-based financial planning firm whose mission is to teach women and couples in their 30s and 40s the art of managing their money the fun and simple way.

