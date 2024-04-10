Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It takes time for a business to become profitable. One LinkedIn report even notes it could take up to four years before you turn your first profit, but there are things you as a business owner could do to speed along the process and shore up for hard times.

Investing in the stock market may feel like gambling, but that's only if you don't know what you're doing. If you do the research, you could learn how to minimize your risks and maximize your rewards. Get started with the 2024 Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Master Class Bundle while it's on sale for $23.99. That price won't last for much longer.

An introduction to stock trading.

There's no guaranteed investment, but that doesn't mean you can't find the next best thing. By studying this eight-course bundle, you could learn how to invest with less risk and even start your own stock market side hustle.

This bundle covers everything from day trading to checking the charts to analyze price patterns for different stocks. That's what you'll be studying in the Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Masterclass (4.8/5 stars), and there are even quizzes to check your knowledge. Those have a lot less risk than finding out you ran the numbers wrong with an actual investment, and all course materials are yours for life.

Check the numbers on your next investment.

Investment research may be tricky, but you can learn how to do it all on your own with a little help from this Candlestick trading bundle, and it's still on sale.

April 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the deadline to get the 2024 Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Master Class Bundle for $23.99 with code ENJOY20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.