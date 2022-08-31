Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Bill Gates Wished Warren Buffett a Happy 92nd Birthday With a Photo Dump

The billionaire buddies have been friends for decades.

By

It's billionaire to billionaire well-wishes.

On Tuesday, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, wished happy birthday on Instagram to Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett turned 92 that day.

In the Instagram post, Gates included a series of photos from their friendship.

The pair of billionaires have been friends since the 1990s, according to the Wall Street Journal. Melinda Gates, who divorced Bill last year, said that their friendship with Buffett is what jump-started them getting into philanthropy, the outlet added.

The Gates Foundation now employs over 1,700 people and gave away $6.7 billion in 2021, according to its website. In 2006, Buffett gave the foundation a gift worth about $30 billion at the time, the Journal also noted.

The friendship also helped start the Giving Pledge in 2010, where the ultrarich, such as the Gates' and Buffett, promise to donate at least half of their wealth to charity, per Fox Business.

Buffett is worth about $99 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bill Gates is worth about $116 billion, per the index.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Estate Comes with an Indoor Water Park and Two 'Car Barns'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

'Tolkien is Turning in His Grave': Elon Musk Slams Jeff Bezos' Latest Project

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Leadership

Choose Your Words Carefully to Transform Your Mindset (and Your Success)

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Read More